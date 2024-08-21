Boba Fett Sold in Historic Million Dollar Deal

From C-3PO and R2-D2 to Din Djarin and Ahsoka Tano, the Star Wars franchise is home to several larger-than-life characters. However, bringing these characters to life on and off the screen can fetch a hefty bounty that even the likes of Boba Fett would kill for.

No matter what is being produced on set, the equipment, props, and even merchandise can fetch a high cost. But how often does a character get bought and sold? A recent development shared that one of the original Star Wars mainstays was just bought at a record-breaking price.

Boba Fett is a notorious bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe, known for his ruthless efficiency and distinctive Mandalorian armor. He has played significant roles in several Star Wars films, including The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, as well as two spinoff series, but now it seems like the hunter has become the hunted.

Boba Fett Sold Off in Record-Breaking Auction

In its nearly 50-year-long existence, many famous features from the galaxy far, far, and away have left their mark in the annals of film history. The most recent example of this phenomenon was a lost X-Wing model from the original film that resurfaced in 2023.

While that piece of Star Wars memorabilia was priced at over $3 million, a new development reveals that one of the rarest prototypes in the galaxy just sold on auction for over a million dollars. Goldin Auctions goes into further detail in the footage down below.

A Star Wars Toy Story

Described as “The Holy Grail” of action figures, the J-Slot model had a plastic missile on Boba’s back that launched at the press of a button. However, this unique feature proved to be a hazard to young fans reenacting their favorite scenes from the movie.

According to Goldin,

“Of the approximate 100 made, the batch comprised 70 L-Slots and 30 J-Slot figures. The figures were subjected to some of the most rigorous testing of the time, including heating, freezing, and other destructive methods to test quality, with most surviving specimens bearing the scars of their battles. During the testing phase, rival Mattel found itself in a bind when one of the launching missiles from their competing Battlestar Galactica toy took the life of a young child, sending Kenner scrambling to figure out a workaround.” “When the L-Slot mechanism proved too unsafe, Kenner commissioned the J-Slot with the idea that it would be harder to misfire the missile. The workaround proved insufficient, and the cost of the mechanism, coupled with the threat of harm to children, caused Kenner to scrap the entire project, opting to have the missile sonically welded to the back of the Boba Fett figure. “

This unique feature made the figure an exceptionally rare collectible, fetching a hefty price tag at auction. However, the coveted toy was recently sold for a whopping $1,342,000, making it (per Goldin) the most expensive toy ever sold.

Hardcore Star Wars fans often joke about cheap things like Qui-Gon Jinn’s communicator being an electric razor and Ahsoka’s boots being tabi boots from Amazon, but something as simple as an action figure going for over a million dollars is absolutely astounding.

As the franchise nears its 50th anniversary, it might be time for some of us to empty our toy boxes and see if there are any treasures worth a few thousand dollars– or Imperial credits.

