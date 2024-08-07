Bluey Bows Out, New Lead Nominated by Audience

For the past 154 episodes, Bluey has had our screens, tablets, and Disney+ accounts by the collar, but is its leading lady stepping away? The show has expanded far beyond the Heeler’s backyard, and the fanbase might have already picked out her successor.

Although her name might still be on the title card, Bluey has some serious competition in the eyes of her very vocal fanbase. Bandit, Chilli, and Bingo all have their charms, too, but some of Bluey’s friends are reaching audiences and demographics the good folks at Ludo might want to explore further.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

Inside the Magic previously covered the concept of Bluey stepping down to let some of the supporting characters take a turn in the spotlight and how their popularity might soon surpass her own. Now, it seems the fans are having their say as a new movement amongst Bluey buffs as they nominate the next beloved cartoon dog.

Bluey… And Friends!

In the grand scheme of things, nothing ill would ever befall our beloved Bluey. However, as seen in the footage above, it seems that even Ludo Studio knows her friends all have a much bigger role to play. A recent post in r/Bluey had several fans sharing their nominations for a character most likely to get a spinoff in the show’s future.

Related: ‘Bluey’ to Cut Episodes in New Development

From Jack and Rusty to Coco and Chloe, there are several fun and friendly pups to pick from. However, it takes more than just a cute face to star in a critically acclaimed cartoon.

While several fans nominate characters like Jack to spin a narrative about ADD/ADHD or other neurodivergent conditions, and others named Muffin due to her cult following, a large portion is on team Winton (and the Terriers, by extent).

For those unfamiliar, Winton is one of Bluey’s friends who has a big heart but still needs to learn about boundaries. Although known primarily for his goofy antics and fart noises, Winton is also a stand-in for viewers in blended families after the events surrounding his dad and the Terriers’ mum in “The Sign,” something that more than a few viewers noticed.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Talks Assault and PTSD, Parents Chilled

u/leafjerky cuts right to the chase with their vote for Winton when they write,

“Winton would be good for kids with less functional/stable households. Changes can be scary and having your parents split up is a huge multiplier on that.”

Just underneath, u/EcstasyCalculus adds,

“Winton, the Terriers, and their parents as they live in their new house with their blended family. It would be like The Cleveland Show without being absolute dog crap.”

Further down, u/WittyAzzMomma shares a similar statement but tacks on one nugget of info that further cements the need. The user writes,

“Hear me out, Winston and the Terriers, purely because blended families are the norm now. The way they write episodes, I feel like it would be a big help for kids and adults adjusting to the new family life.”

Of course, the show’s supporting cast expands far beyond Winton and the Terriers, and the fanbase more than reflects that in the suggestions. However, there’s a reason this pairing is so vocally pitched.

Why It Matters

Along with its attention to emotional storytelling, one of the biggest assets that Bluey mastered is a sense of reality not seen in other kids’ shows. Fans will go on and on about how Bandit and Chilli are parenting goals, but the show rarely shies away from some of the less-than-fluffy subject matter.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Teases What Official Movie Could Look Like

Bluey isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean she can’t share the love. As the Heelers continue to maintain the image of the wholesome traditional family unit, many of the supporting characters might not fit that mold.

The previous comment about the commonality of blended families rings true for many of the show’s viewers. Although those situations are packed with hurdles and unpredictability, there are still opportunities for joy amongst the chaos.

Who do you think will be the next Bluey star? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!