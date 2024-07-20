Local Government Unites To Support Universal Theme Park’s Move to Europe

Local government officials have united to support Universal theme park’s move into a European country.

With Epic Universe opening next year and introducing new places like the Dark Universe, an expansion to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Celestial Park, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and more in Orlando, plus Universal Studios Hollywood adding more rides, Universal Pictures is eyeing more locations around the world for theme park locations.

Universal Epic Universe will be groundbreaking for Universal Studios Florida, which makes sense for Universal Pictures to seek another Universal destination across the pond.

City Council Members Have United To Let the United Kingdom Prime Minister Know That a Universal Park Moving in Is a Great Idea

The CEOs and political leaders of six local authorities, including Bedford Borough Council, have united to express their full support for a Universal theme park in Bedford Borough, and in a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the CEOs and political leaders of Central Bedfordshire, Luton Borough, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire, and West Northamptonshire councils co-signed a letter led by Bedford Borough’s CEO and Mayor, offering “unequivocal support” for the project.

This collective endorsement of Universal Destinations & Experiences’ potential UK theme park and resort project aims to bolster confidence in the planning application process, suggesting minimal objections. Despite the optimism, extensive consultations with residents have been conducted, revealing widespread support for the theme park. The letter emphasizes the project’s transformative impact on both the local area and the UK.

The Secretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) must decide on the planning permission. The project is projected to create 20,000 jobs during construction and an additional 20,000 jobs in operations and the supply chain once the resort is operational. The letter also highlights the potential of the Universal UK theme park to become a global destination, attracting millions of tourists, mainly from Europe and overseas.

The project is anticipated to enhance the UK’s profile as a leader in the creative industries and a prime visitor destination and business investment hub, driving regional growth.

Laura Church, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council, emphasized the project’s significance, stating that the theme park and resort would attract millions of annual visitors from Europe and overseas, bolstering the UK’s profile in the creative industries and supporting regional growth.

The letter reassures the Prime Minister that the region’s local authorities will collaborate closely with central government departments to ensure a unified approach to the project across all levels of government. The authorities commit to working with Universal Destinations & Experiences to maximize the benefits for local communities and support the investment to benefit residents, visitors, and the broader community.

Mayor Tom Wootton of Bedford Borough expressed unwavering support and commitment to the project, highlighting its potential to drive the region’s transformational economic growth and development. A Universal Destinations and Experiences spokesperson voiced appreciation for the broad support for the potential project.

Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences, stated that a world-class theme park and resort from Universal has the potential to generate significant economic benefits for the UK by creating thousands of high-quality jobs and attracting millions of new visitors to the country.

Rumors of the Universal theme park first surfaced when Orlando Park Stop, a theme park blog, published financial records, details of land purchases, and evidence suggesting a Universal Studios theme park resort could be built in Stewartby.

The Bedford Independent later confirmed the reports in an exclusive interview with Universal Theme Parks & Resorts representative. The proposed Universal theme park in Bedford Borough is expected to provide substantial economic benefits for the United Kingdom. The project is anticipated to generate billions in economic activity, create 20,000 jobs during construction, and provide 20,000 jobs in operations and the supply chain.

As a global destination, the theme park would attract millions of tourists annually, particularly from Europe and overseas, boosting the UK’s profile as a leader in the creative industries and enhancing its appeal as a prime visitor destination and business investment hub.

This influx of tourism and business is projected to drive significant regional growth and development, making it a transformative project for the UK. Hopefully, the folks involved in this potential theme park investment will see gates rise soon as ground breaks across the pond.