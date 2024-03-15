Progress Made Towards New Universal Resort Coming to Europe

A new Universal Resort has made significant progress toward reality as it moves one step closer to breaking ground in the United Kingdom.

Mayor of Bedford Attends Location of New Universal Resort Coming to the United Kingdom

The mayor of Bedford, Tom Wootton, recently joined Universal Destinations and Experiences team members at the proposed theme park site in Kempston Hardwick, emphasizing Bedford Borough’s readiness for economic development.

During the meeting held on Monday, March 11, Mayor Wootton conveyed Bedford Borough’s commitment to fostering tangible private sector business investment in the region to Page Thompson, President of New Ventures, and John McReynolds, Senior Vice President of External Affairs, both representing Universal Destinations and Experiences.

While awaiting official confirmation regarding the project’s approval, a Universal Destinations and Experiences spokesperson affirmed ongoing engagement with local stakeholders, including the Mayor and Bedford Borough Council, as part of feasibility and due diligence processes.

In correspondence with the Mayor of Bedford Borough News List on Tuesday, Mayor Wootton expressed his satisfaction with visiting the Kempston Hardwick site, highlighting ongoing discussions with Universal Destinations and Experiences regarding the potential theme park and resort endeavor.

He underscored the transformative impact such a project could have on the local community, emphasizing its potential for job creation, tourism promotion, and enhanced business opportunities for residents. Mayor Wootton reiterated the importance of ensuring the project benefits local constituents, affirming ongoing collaboration with central government and other partners to prioritize local transport and infrastructure investment in alignment with the project’s objectives.

“I’ll continue to keep residents updated on this process,” concluded Mayor Wootton, emphasizing transparency and community engagement throughout the project’s development.

New Resort Coming to the UK

Universal Studios is contemplating the development of a theme park and resort in Bedford, UK, marking the initial stages of what could become a significant project. The company has recently acquired 480 acres of land in Stewartby, approximately 45 minutes outside London. Universal’s decision to consider Bedford as a potential location stems from its strategic transport links to London and Europe, making it an accessible destination for many of the UK population within a two-hour travel distance. This ambitious venture has garnered support from prominent figures such as UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, signaling recognition of its potential economic and cultural impact.

Universal Studios has underscored the importance of this project within its brand strategy by focusing on Europe, notably the United Kingdom, as an appealing destination for such a venture. However, a definitive decision on the project’s fruition is not expected until after several months of engaging with stakeholders and the local community.

Should the project move forward, it is anticipated to be a full-scale Universal theme park offering various attractions, including high-speed outdoor rollercoasters and immersive dark rides. This blend of thrilling experiences aims to cater to a broad audience and solidify Bedford’s position as a prominent entertainment destination in the region.

Are you thrilled about this new Universal Resort coming to the United Kingdom?