‘Star Wars’ Terminates Beloved Character, Fans Lose Hope

Fans of the Star Wars franchise live in a dark era these days, especially with the drama surrounding The Acolyte. However, it seems that Lucasfilm just burned its last bridge with fans after letting one of their favorite characters die.

Since concluding its eight-episode event, The Acolyte has continued to be one of the biggest wedges that divides the Star Wars fandom. Although many viewers criticize its writing, dialogue, and its creators’ obvious agenda, it did have a select few redeeming qualities.

One of the primary reasons to watch was Master Sol, a conflicted and experienced Jedi Master played by Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, and his fate in The Acolyte finale did more than just upset a few fans. Not only did his departure ruin any future interests many might have in a second season, but it severed the ties to the only saving grace Lucasfilm had after being panned by its consumer base.

WARNING: Spoilers for The Acolyte finale beyond this point!

The Jedi Falls

From the series’ first chapter, The Acolyte depicts Master Sol as a respected Jedi Master known for his wisdom and guidance. After he becomes entangled in a dangerous investigation, a tragic confrontation with a powerful enemy soon reveals that Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) aren’t the only ones with secrets.

From the samurai-inspired performance to his intense fighting style, Master Sol is the very definition of what a Jedi Knight should be. The eastern influences in his composition to the decision to cast a Korean actor harken back to the original intents for the Jedi Order penned by George Lucas himself.

Additionally, Lee Jung-jae went on the record expressing his delight in playing such a role in the galaxy far, far away. An article from Star Wars’ official site shares the following:

Emmy-winner Lee Jung-jae brings tremendous compassion to the role of Jedi Master Sol, whose deep sense of empathy drives his life’s work as a guardian of peace, acting to protect those who cannot defend themselves. “Master Sol is very powerful in the Force and well respected by his peers,” the actor says. “He’s also incredibly warm-hearted.” Getting cast was a dream come true for the longtime fan. “I can’t forget the first time I saw Star Wars in the theater,” Lee says. “The shock, the tension, and the emotion. Honestly, I can’t believe I played a part in ‘Star Wars.’ I’m still trying to be cool about it.”

Not since Ewan McGregor’s rendition of Obi-Wan Kenobi have fans seen such an incredible Jedi performance. Unfortunately, his death after confessing his involvement with the death of the Witches of Brendok cut Jung-jae’s tenure with the franchise abruptly short.

After Osha discovered that Master Sol lied about the tragic events that shaped her life, manipulating her and preventing her from fulfilling her Jedi aspirations, she unleashed her Dark Side abilities and Force-choked him to death in an act of unbridled rage worthy of Kylo Ren. Naturally, his death was tragic and shocking, and the fanbase soon retaliated against the series yet again.

The Acolyte Digs Its Grave Deeper

Fan reception for the series has not been overwhelmingly positive (just look at the current RottenTomatoes score), and the death of Master Sol and other main characters has not gone over well with the fanbase. A recent post on r/StarWars recently shared just how much emotional investment Lucasfilm lost with this decision.

In the original post, u/mbore710 shares the following statement:

“This was the first ‘Star Wars’ show since ‘Andor’ that felt like the stakes were real, mainly because of how many main characters die. Which, [in my opinion], enhanced the viewing pleasure of an already cool show.”

It should be stated that while the user is thanking Lucasfilm for killing off the main characters, it could be a sarcastic interpretation. That said, many fans in the thread were far from satisfied.

further down in the comments, u/KevlarUnicorn adds,

“Sol and Jecki are the only two characters I was genuinely sad to see killed. Sol because he was such a well-intentioned person trying to do what he thought was right, and Jecki because she was a badass who should have gone much farther in the story, [In my opinion].”

The rest of the comments follow similar trajectories, stating that the choice to kill off so many heroic characters was one of the series’ many shortcomings. However, it feels like the writers and producers gave too much to Master Sol for him to be axed off so quickly.

Keep in mind that Lee Jung-jae isn’t just a massive Star Wars fan, but he also took the time to learn English just for a chance at being a part of the Jedi Order. Something about cutting him out after so much work and dedication just feels wrong.

While we may or may not see a return to The Acolyte, the phrase “nobody ever really dies in Star Wars” might comfort some fans. It might be the end of Master Sol as we know it, but there’s always the extended universe.

