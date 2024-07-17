‘Star Wars’ Wastes Darth Plagueis After ‘Acolyte’ Falls

Last night marked the final episode of season one of The Acolyte, bringing the saga of Osha, Mae, and Master Sol to a close. While this series more than explored the Dark Side of the Force, it might have wasted Darth Plagueis the Wise for a few seconds of screen time.

If you’re one of the remaining dedicated Star Wars fans who tuned into last night’s episode, you caught sight of a strange and insidious-looking creature peering out of the mouth of a cave as Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and Qimir (Manny Jacninto) board their spaceship to go find and confront Mae and Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae).

While most of its form was concealed by darkness, experienced scholars of Star Wars lore know precisely who this was alluded to be.

With his elongated features and pallid complexion, many suspect that the creature lurking in the darkness was none other than Darth Plagueis the Wise, a character previously alluded to appearing during the series’ initial release. Unfortunately, due to backlash and reception for the show, it seems like this will be the first and last time we see him.

The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise

All together now, “Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis The Wise?” While that line has been repeated and lampooned throughout the Star Wars fandom, it’s unfortunately one that might have more truth to it than first expected.

Although he was most recently made famous in the book of the same name by James Luceno, Darth Plagueis played a crucial role in Anakin’s fall to the Dark Side. In the famous monologue delivered by Chancellor/Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), he is described with the following quote:

“Darth Plagueis was a Dark Lord of the Sith, so powerful and so wise he could use the Force to influence the midichlorians to create life… He had such a knowledge of the dark side that he could even keep the ones he cared about from dying. The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural. He became so powerful… the only thing he was afraid of was losing his power, which eventually, of course, he did. Unfortunately, he taught his apprentice everything he knew, then his apprentice killed him in his sleep. Ironic. He could save others from death, but not himself.”

Inside the Magic previously covered how Plagueis might actually be responsible for Osha and Mae’s existence, and he might actually be active during the show’s events. We also mentioned that Mother Aniseya (Jodie-Turner Smith) and the rest of the Witches of Brendok clearly meddled in forbidden practices, going beyond the pale to create life with Sith Alchemy.

The series revealed that the twins were created by a great “vergence” in the Force, splitting one being into two individuals. Obviously, this deed could not have been done without Plagueis’ methods, and his presence on Qimir’s island only further proves his involvement.

A Short-Lived Appearance

Although the figure in the cave can canonically be no one other than the infamous Sith Lord, it might not pay off in the end. As The Acolyte continues to drip with controversy and backlash after the recent reception, it’s doubtful the show will return for a second season, especially since Disney essentially lost over $180 million on the project (per Forbes).

While Lucasfilm, Kennedy, Headland, or other parties involved have not confirmed or denied this, revisiting the series or the High Republic setting simply wouldn’t be a wise financial decision. However, that doesn’t mean Plagueis has to suffer as well.

After the dust settles, it’s highly likely that Lucasfilm’s creators will undergo some severe restructuring. This writer is particularly hoping that Dave Filoni will step in to pick up the pieces and clean up the mess left behind by Leslye Headland.

As Ahsoka, Star Wars: Rebels, and The Mandalorian demonstrated, character cameos rarely go to waste. While this might be the first and last time we see Plagueis in The Acolyte, it might not be curtains for him entirely.

Will Plagueis come back, or was this a completely wasted cameo? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!