‘Acolyte’ Insults Religious Audience After Season Finale

Star Wars: The Acolyte just concluded with its season finale, drawing this much-maligned chapter of the Star Wars franchise to a close. However, it continues down a dark and dangerous path that could force it to lose much more than a few dissatisfied fans.

From the beginning, Russian Doll showrunner and Acolyte creator Leslye Headland established that the Jedi would be portrayed as the series’ antagonists. While the franchise has certainly seen its fair share of troubling Force users, the direction chosen for The Acolyte isn’t just entirely against the canon; it’s insulting to any religious audience member watching the show.

Related: Lucasfilm Chief Kathleen Kennedy Blames “Male-Dominated” Fan Base for ‘Star Wars’ Flops

One of the main points made by The Acolyte is that the Jedi in this storyline are religious zealots masquerading as peacekeepers for the galaxy. However, when the “heroes” of the story rely on powers drawn from sinister forces and demonic displays of such power, a compelling conflict soon turns into an anti-religious display bound to rub some viewers raw.

WARNING: Spoilers for The Acolyte finale beyond this point!

The Acolyte Deconstructs Star Wars’ Faith

The season finale brought many damning truths to light. Along with Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and the rest of Master Indara’s Jedi landing party (Carrie-Anne Moss, Charles Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Suotamo) were ultimately responsible for the death of the coven on Brendock, it was also shown that the Jedi Order went to great lengths to cover the massacre and hide it from the rest of the galaxy.

Related: The Force is Strong with This One: ‘Bluey’ Bashes ‘The Acolyte’

Although Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) went their separate ways, with the latter becoming Qimir’s (Manny Jacinto) new apprentice, the events leading up to Master Vanestra (Rebecca Henderson) lying to both the senate (and presumably Master Yoda) don’t entirely sponge away their record.

In the grand scheme of things, the fault of the conflict between the witches and the Jedi that ultimately led to the show’s main plot still lies with their dabbling in the Dark Side and the desire for control.

The previous episode revealed that while Mae accidentally set the fire, Mother Koril’s urgings triggered her to do so. Additionally, while Master Sol was responsible for Mother Aniseya’s death, he was only defending himself after being threatened by her dark powers.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Remake: ‘The Phantom Menace’ Hits YouTube

A common theme seen within the past few entries is that the Jedi aren’t the heroes established in the Star Wars canon but an order of religious nuts who desire control to keep the Force balanced. The dialogue follows the pattern set in the earlier chapters, where the Jedi are referred to as “deranged monks” by Mother Koril.

This same pattern of thinking is seen again when Senator Rayencourt (David Harewwood) confronts Vanestra at the temple of Coruscant, and the following statement reaffirms the coven’s views on Brendok.

“I think the Jedi are a massive system of unchecked power posing as a religion. A delusional cult that seeks to control the uncontrollable… You project an image of goodness and restraint, but it’s only a matter of time before one of you snaps. And when, not if, that happens, who will be strong enough to stop him?”

Headland makes martyrs out of the Witches of Brendok, a coven of Force-sensitive women who create Osha and Mae by tapping into the Dark Side and harnessing powers previously only wielded by Sith Lords. By breaking the laws of nature and the galaxy, the witches create a divergence that forces the Jedi to act.

Related: George Lucas Protests ‘Star Wars’ Release, Hopes to Block It From All Screens

The witches’ displays of power, even taken at an aesthetic level alone, are far from anything audiences can interpret as a force for good. The black mist, black eyes, and influence that mimics demonic possession are absolutely unsettling, yet the audience is supposed to sympathize and identify with those who wield this power.

This is the Path to the Dark Side

Inside the Magic previously stated that Lucasfilm lost the message of good triumphing over evil with The Acolyte, and last night’s finale only digs that pit even deeper. It’s no longer about a “morally gray” perspective but clearly an anti-religious agenda that tries to bury the foundation of the Star Wars mythos.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ High Republic Era Explained and Release Guide

The spiritual elements that inspired the Force come from a wide range, including Buddhism, Daoism, and other Eastern philosophies, but it doesn’t take a master’s in divinity to notice the Judeo-Christian influences either. By removing the theme of light beating out darkness, the creators are pushing a narrative that insults many viewers who practice those values.

As an avid Star Wars fan and practicing Christian, this writer has rarely overlooked the franchise’s religious allegories. With what Lucasfilm presented in these past few episodes, it truly feels like they are attempting to cast the villains as heroes without changing any of their actions.

Creative choices like this continue to sink the series. With an average audience score of 15% on RottenTomatoes, The Acolyte is quickly reaching the bottom of the barrel with little hope of a resurrection or a second season.

Has Star Wars fallen from grace? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!