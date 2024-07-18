“Shut It Down!” Security Involved as Cast Members Condemn Disney Park

Disneyland Resort security got involved in yesterday’s protest outside the iconic theme park.

Yesterday was a big day for Disneyland as the resort celebrated 69 years since Walt Disney opened the company’s first-ever theme park. Debuting to guests in 1955, Disneyland Park was a first-of-its-kind experience; somewhere adults and kids could have fun in equal measure, with every attraction “plussed” to highly immersive standards that were then absent from the theme park community.

Today, Disney’s theme parks lineup is much bigger than just Disneyland. Fans can currently enjoy parks in Anaheim, Orlando, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo, each containing rides and entertainment well beyond what anyone could have imagined on that first day at Disneyland in 1955.

While some additions and changes at Disney’s theme parks are extremely welcome, others feel that the company is currently lagging behind in some areas. Namely, the treatment and wages of its employees.

As per a statement from The Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee, “Workers of Disney’s largest bargaining unit in California – representing a diverse set of classifications from custodians and ride operators to candy makers and merchandise clerks – entered into negotiations with the company on April 24, 2024, and are fighting for fair wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and safe parks for cast members and guests.”

Since then, Disney cast members have filed “unfair labor practice charges” against Disney over claims that “14,000 workers at the resort [face] unlawful discipline, intimidation and surveillance” due to wearing union buttons at work. In May, the resort’s entertainment cast members also voted to unionize.

Yesterday, Disneyland Resort union employees staged a rally outside the resort’s entrance in Southern California as they continue to negotiate for fair wages.

Inside the Magic interviewed several of those in attendance, with multiple cast members stressing that they believe they deserve better from the company – especially when “the lowest-paid cast member would have to work 550 years straight without a day off to make what Disney CEO Bob Iger makes in one year.”

According to The Orange County Register, union members handed out buttons at the protest, as well as setting up a sound system outside the Disneyland security checkpoint to give speeches while guests entered and exited the parks. They were then told by security to move to a car park.

It then moved to Harbor Boulevard, with protestors occupying the Disneyland drop off/pick up lot and chanting, “If we don’t get it, shut it down.”

Disneyland cast members are out on Harbor Blvd protesting for better wages and there’s a major police presence nearby

Disneyland cast members are out on Harbor Blvd protesting for better wages and there’s a major police presence nearby pic.twitter.com/hr1apgZxH6 — Matt DH (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 18, 2024

Some of the signs carried by protests were branded with phrases such as “Mickey would want fair pay” and “Disney, don’t be the villain.” Others condemned the idea of expanding Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park (something Disney’s been teasing for a while now) before paying their cast members more.

According to some attendees, Anaheim Police Department was also present during the protest and, together with Disneyland Security, turned away protestors before they could reach the resort’s bag check area.

A statement from Disneyland Resort insisted that it was focused on the wellbeing of all those present. “With today’s rally, we continue to be focused on the wellbeing of our guests and cast members,” a spokesperson for the park said (via The Orange County Register).

“We remain committed to the upcoming meetings on July 22-23 and reaching an agreement with Master Services that focuses on what matters most to cast members, positions Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation and enables us to continue delivering incredible guest experiences.”

Master Services Council – which is comprised of four different unions and represents 14,000 Disneyland employees across everything from Attractions and Main Entrance, to Custodial, Parking, and Resort Transportation – will hold a strike authorization vote on Friday, July 19.

That doesn’t necessarily mean a strike will go ahead. “A strike authorization is not unusual as part of the negotiations process and does not indicate a strike is imminent or underway,” reads a notice on Disney Connect. “Disneyland Resort remains open and ready to welcome guests.”

Do you support the idea of a strike at Disneyland Resort?