UPDATE: New Photos, Statements, and Video as Disneyland Swarmed by Hundreds of Costumed Protestors

If you thought you would be able to visit Disneyland for a fun family trip today, think again: the entrance to the Happiest Place on Earth was surrounded today by hundreds of Disney union workers in a show of strength for the upcoming park strike.

Disneyland Workers Rally at Park

Over 1,000 members of unions representing Disney workers protested in costume outside the Disneyland Resort as part of a rally in support of an unfair labor practices strike vote, the results of which will be announced to the public on July 20. In addition to costumed protestors who work at Disneyland, Disney Downtown, and California Adventure, the crowd reportedly included community supporters and elected officers of various unions.

A statement from The Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee reads:

Workers of Disney’s largest bargaining unit in California – representing a diverse set of classifications from custodians and ride operators to candy makers and merchandise clerks – entered into negotiations with the company on April 24, 2024, and are fighting for fair wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and safe parks for cast members and guests. In June, Disney cast members announced that they filed unfair labor practice charges against Disney on behalf of 14,000 workers at the resort for unlawful discipline, intimidation and surveillance of union members exercising their right to wear union buttons at work. The charges relate to over 675 cast members whom the Unions maintain have been intimidated, surveilled and disciplined for wearing union buttons in support of their contract campaign. The charges are currently being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board.

While Disneyland brands itself as "The Happiest Place on Earth" the reality for park employees is largely one of economic hardship. According to a survey, 73% of the cast members that make these profits possible report they do not earn enough money to cover basic expenses each month. A separate survey of cast members this year found that:

Nearly three in 10 cast members (28%) report experiencing food insecurity

64% of cast members are “rent burdened” or spending more than half of their monthly paychecks on rent

33% of cast members experienced housing insecurity in the past year

42% of cast members had to miss work for medical treatment because they didn’t have enough sick leave The contract for cast members at Disneyland expired June 16, 2024. The contract for Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney cast members expires September 30, 2024.

Cast Members Speak Out

The negotiations between The Walt Disney Company and union protestors have reportedly not been going well. According to Inside the Magic’s exclusive interview with a longtime Disneyland cast member, the company has repeatedly been harassing and intimidating workers who dare join a union, prompting this new strike threat.

A rally like the ongoing one is likely intended to reinforce the plight of workers in the public eye; as a cast member told us: “I would hope that our cast members would be able to do their job without knowing that management is standing around the corner watching them and listening to what they’re having to say, and that they’re not following them around on their breaks…You know, just all of this is stuff that our cast members, our employees are dealing with. And that’s what we’re bringing to light in this strike vote.”

It cannot be coincidental that the Disney union protestor rally outside Disneyland is occurring today, the 69th anniversary of the park’s opening in 1955. At the very least, it is a pointed jab toward Disneyland management that without cast members, the Happiest Place on Earth simply does not function.

If the union votes for an unfair labor practices strike, thousands of employees across California Disney Parks would refuse to work, likely shutting down one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. Disneyland (along with its related hotels, restaurants, and shops) is a massive part of the California economy, meaning that billions of dollars could be at stake, depending on how long a strike lasts.

Various cast members and union officials described their experiences today:

Ginny Cristales, a retail cast member at the Emporium/Candy Palace:

“Cast members are scared of being retaliated against by Disney for their union activity and that’s preventing us from getting a contract that pays us living wages. This rally today, on Disneyland’s birthday, shows Disney that even though we’re scared, we’re going to stand up and do what it takes. We make the magic happen. We are why Disneyland can celebrate its birthday today. And we need a fair contract that respects us and our work.”

Damascus Castellanos, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 495:

“Union members at Disneyland create the magic every day. These workers deserve fair treatment. Disney is a corporation with a market cap of over $174 billion. There is no justification, other than pure greed, to deny these workers fair pay and good working conditions.”

Dee Dee Miranda, a candy maker at Disneyland and member of the bargaining committee:

“We’re 400 Disney cast members rising up today to show Disney that we deserve better from this company. We’re making the magic for guests. We are the ones to provide them with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s time for Disney to value what we do.”

Corina Ortega, Disneyland custodian, shop steward and bargaining committee member:

“We are standing together today to demand jobs with dignity and livable wages. We, the essential workers at Disney, are the true Magic makers — not the corporate executives. It’s unjust that the lowest-paid cast member would have to work 550 years straight without a day off to make what Disney CEO Bob Iger makes in one year. We’re fighting to ensure the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ pays livable wages and treats workers fairly, so that this job doesn’t become a nightmare. Cast members are not afraid to stand up and demand what is just because we are stronger together.”

Inside the Magic will continue to report on this ongoing strike.

