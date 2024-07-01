Mirabel Exiled From Casita, Meet and Greet Location Suspended at Disney

Mirabel Madrigal has been ousted from her casita in Magic Kingdom.

Disney’s 2021 animated feature film, Encanto, took the world by storm with its captivating story, unforgettable music, and stunning animation. This vibrant Colombian tale follows the Madrigal family, blessed with magical gifts passed down through generations. However, amidst the wonder, a young woman named Mirabel struggles to find her place within the extraordinary family.

Encanto unfolds in a magical Colombian enclave known as the Encanto. Here, the Madrigals reside in a wondrous casita (house) imbued with magic. Each family member, except Mirabel, possesses a unique gift – Luisa possesses superhuman strength, Isabela can conjure flowers at will, and Camilo shapeshifts with ease. Mirabel, however, yearns to contribute to the family’s legacy but feels ostracized due to her lack of a magical ability.

The film’s central conflict arises when the magic that sustains the Encanto weakens. Mirabel, determined to save her family’s miracle, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. She uncovers a hidden truth about the family’s past and learns that true strength lies not in magical abilities but in love, acceptance, and embracing each member’s unique contributions.

Encanto boasts a talented cast of voice actors who breathe life into its unforgettable characters. Stephanie Beatriz shines as Mirabel, capturing her vulnerability, determination, and unwavering love for her family. John Leguizamo lends his voice to the charismatic Bruno, ostracized for his ability to see the future. Other notable cast members include Diane Guerrero as the strong and supportive Isabela, Jessica Darrow as the sweet and sensitive Luisa, and Wilmer Valderrama as the charming and supportive family patriarch, Agustín.

Encanto’s enchanting story resonated with audiences worldwide. The film grossed over $256 million at the global box office, surpassing expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also achieved critical acclaim, garnering praise for its animation, music, and heartfelt message and did exceptionally well once released to Disney+. Encanto secured numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Motion Picture.

The immense popularity of Encanto has led to its integration into the Disney Parks experience. Park visitors can encounter Mirabel and other beloved characters at special meet-and-greet opportunities as well as in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade. Encanto-themed merchandise, including apparel, toys, and homeware, has become a top seller, allowing fans to bring the magic home. Additionally, select Disney parks have incorporated Encanto music into their nighttime spectaculars, further immersing guests in the film’s vibrant world. ¡Celebración Encanto!’ has also been added as a new summertime show in EPCOT.

Encanto’s success extends beyond box office numbers and awards. It has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing hearts with its celebration of family, diversity, and the power of embracing one’s individuality. The film’s integration into the Disney Parks allows fans to continue their Encanto journey, creating lasting memories and solidifying its place as a cherished part of the Disney legacy.

Last September, Merida was moved from her meet-and-greet location in the Magic Kingdom to make way for Mirabel. Disney transformed the location to look like the courtyard outside of Casa Madrigal, where Mirabel would meet.

Now, it appears that Mirabel was moved from her original meet-and-greet spot to the Liberty Square gazebo behind Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe. While Mirabel is no longer meeting in her usual spot, for reasons unknown, My Disney Experience has not yet reflected the change in the new meet and greet location which may cause some guest confusion.

That gazebo is where Merida was moved to, but at the moment, she is not listed as a character who is available to meet and greets.

It is unclear as to how long this new location will be used for Mirabel, but it is likely she will return to Fairytale Garden eventually.

One character meet and greet that was recently removed on a permanent level was Tinker Bell. Tinker Bell used to meet Mickey Mouse and Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom at Town Square Theatre. While Tink never returned after the pandemic, it was only a few months ago when Disney removed all signage of her meet and greet, swapping the entirety of it to Mickey Mouse. Now, you can see Tinker Bell during the Festival of Fantasy parade, or see her fly from Cinderella Castle during Happily Ever After, but you cannot meet her at Walt Disney World Resort.

There is always a chance she could pop out for an unscheduled meet and greet at the parks. However, as of now, she is not a regular meet-able character.

As for the spread of Encanto at Disney World, there are rumors that the IP will be finding a home in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, along with Coco and Indiana Jones.

Would you like to see more Encanto in the Disney parks?