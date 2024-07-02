Death of Fan-Favorite Marvel Character Teased in New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Leak

The fate of a main character in Marvel’s upcoming Deadpool movie may have leaked online.

Few Marvel rollouts have been as exciting as Deadpool & Wolverine. Acting as the third installment in Marvel Studio’s irreverent, offensive, and crass Deadpool franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) team up for one world-shattering adventure.

While comedy will undoubtedly abound in the upcoming film, Marvel promises that Deadpool and Wolverine will be one of the wildest and most important films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) yet, with the film emphasizing the Multiverse.

Dozens of iconic Marvel characters are expected to show up, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Halle Berry rumored to make an appearance in the film. Of course, both Marvel and Reynolds himself have remained tight-lipped when it comes to cameos, informing fans they’ll just have to wait until Deadpool & Wolverine releases to find out who’s in the movie.

However, a newly leaked image may have confirmed a significant plot point in the upcoming movie, spoiling the death of a main character. As shown in new leaked images from Twitter/X user Austin Medeiros, a graphic new popcorn bucket is being offered for Deadpool & Wolverine.

NEW #DeadpoolAndWolverine Popcorn Bucket Has Leaked!! 🍿 🤯 Deadpool with holes in his head and neck to place popcorn and a drink 😂 pic.twitter.com/flE67PNauE — Austin Medeiros (@austin_medz) June 29, 2024

This new bucket is molded to look like Deadpool’s decapitated head and features two holes intended to look like bullet wounds that are actually popcorn and cup holders.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios unveiled a popcorn bucket fans can get ahead of their screenings of Deadpool & Wolverine. The popcorn bucket is quite suggestive in nature, featuring a masked Wolverine head with a giant, gaping mouth for popcorn to be put into.

This new bucket seemingly gives audience members the choice of either Wolverine or Deadpool, though the Deadpool bucket is far more graphic.

Deadpool has a wide range of powers, most of which make him immune to permanent injury or death. However, with Deadpool & Wolverine, the stakes could not be higher, with this new piece of merchandise either being a grim keepsake or a tongue-in-cheek joke.

Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26, 2024, and will undoubtedly be one of the biggest Marvel releases in recent memory. Pre-sale tickets for the upcoming film have already broken records, with Deadpool & Wolverine expected to smash the box office upon release.

However, things will continue to get more interesting in 2025, with Marvel releasing not one, not two, but three new entries that will continue the MCU, starting with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14.

This new entry in Mavrel’s long-running Captain America series ushers in a new age for the franchise, marking the cinematic debut of Sam Wilson as The First Avenger.

Thunderbolts* will be released on May 5, a few months later, and will see a wide range of old and new Marvel characters team up. It stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among other Hollywood icons.

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four will also be released in 2025, though the highly anticipated film has yet to receive an official release date. Featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, such as Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, The Fantastic Four marks an incredibly exciting time for the MCU.

What new Marvel movie are you most looking forward to?