Are you ready to say goodbye to Marvel’s premier power couple?

Related: Disney Plans To Remake Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ in the MCU: Report

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s poignant sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and Chris Evans passing on the mantle of Captain America, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to confront even greater and more formidable challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stand on the brink of the unknown as they embark on the Multiverse Saga.

Shortly thereafter, the MCU said goodbye to fan-favorite character Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she embarked on a transformative journey in the Disney+ (Disney Plus) original TV show WandaVision (2021).

Now, it seems that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff will return to the MCU following her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), continuing her storyline from WandaVision and beyond.

Related: Marvel Faces Backlash as ‘WandaVision’ Sequel Reportedly Adds “Incestuous Teen Relationship”

Set in West View, New Jersey, WandaVision explores Wanda Maximoff’s grief at losing the love of her life Vision (Paul Bettany), and her desperate attempts to create the family of her dreams, by using her magic to mind-control a town and will sons Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne) into being.

The show also stars Kathryn Hahn as nosy neighbor Agnes/Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.

Is It Time To Say Goodbye to Scarlet Witch?

Last year, fans got up in arms when it appeared that Marvel Studios and Disney were moving forward with an “incestuous teen relationship” for the upcoming Vision show in lieu of a WandaVision Season 2. Now, it seems that there may have been some truth to the earlier report, although the exact state of whether this brother-sister relationship will turn romantic has yet to be confirmed.

Currently, multiple sources within the Marvel studio sphere and film industry are corroborating — insiders Alex Perez and Daniel Richtman are reporting that the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Vision Quest (name unconfirmed), is going forward at The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios.

The Vision Quest TV series will ostensibly follow the Marvel Comics run that explored the storyline wherein the Vision starts his very own “Vision Family” — with android wife Virginia, daughter Viv, and son Vin.

Marvel NEWS shares Daniel Richtman’s (@DanielRPK) report that Vision Quest will also involve a Picard alum as the showrunner, Terry Matales. Seeing as Marvel Studios and Disney seem keen to move forward with Vision finding his own family apart from Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, it appears that this story might be a brief retread of similar WandaVision tropes — except the “Wanda” part of “WandaVision”:

Vision’s family including Viv and Vin are still in the new Vision show with Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas! [Source @DanielRPK]

Vision's family including Viv and Vin are still in the new Vision show with Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas! [Source @DanielRPK] pic.twitter.com/AX310UfUik — MarvelNEWS (@AgentAAA4) June 22, 2024

Alex Perez, in reply to a fan exclaiming their desire to see “Vivi and Tommy” in Vision Quest instead of “Vin”, had this to say:

You’re getting all of them (quoted) @Prince_red8: We don’t want Vin! We want Vivi and Tommy!

You’re getting all of them https://t.co/ed7RmkqzQT — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) June 23, 2024

What of Vision’s other kids with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Tommy Maximoff and Billy Maximoff? Well, in the Marvel Comics iteration of the Marvel universe, they are pseudo-reincarnated (it’s a long, complicated story) as Billy Kaplan (Wiccan) and Tommy Shepherd (Speed) of the Young Avengers.

This story is likely to happen in the MCU as well, seeing as Agatha All Along, formerly (Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: House of Harkness), is slated to involve Wiccan — currently rumored to be played by Heartstopper (2022) star Joe Locke — AKA Scarlet Witch’s son Billy, now merely cast as “Teen”.

If Billy’s variant is planned to appear, it makes sense that his brother Tommy will debut as well — likely closer tied to father Vision’s story, the way magic-wielding Billy will be tied to Scarlet Witch’s.

Are you excited to see more of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, in the upcoming WandaVision sequels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on Marvel’s Agatha All Along

Marvel has something new in the works beyond Secret Invasion (2023) and Captain Marvel 2 following The Marvels (2023), and it’s not just The Fantastic Four.

The upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along (formerly known as Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: House of Harkness), features Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness.

The series is led by head writer Jac Schaeffer, with Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg directing, and Kevin Feige serving as executive producer. It follows Agatha as she leads a witches’ coven, seeking redemption for her past misdeeds and promising to shake up the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe style.

Official announcements confirm the involvement of actors such as Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, although their roles remain undisclosed.

A recent reveal includes Joe Locke, likely cast as Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda Maximoff’s son and the superhero Wiccan from Marvel Comics, though officially listed as “Teen.” Additionally, Sasheer Zamata will portray Sorceress Jennifer Kale.

Returning from WandaVision, Debra Jo Rupp will reprise her role as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed will return as Arthur Hart. Broadway legend Patti LuPone joins the cast as Lilia Calderu, an elder witch central to the Agatha coven’s story.