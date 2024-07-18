Home » Entertainment

Jenna Ortega’s Next Film Slapped With Strong Content Warning From MPA, First for Franchise

Jenna Ortega riding a bike in the 'Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice' trailer

Credit: Warner Bros.

Jenna Ortega’s next movie is more graphic than some fans may have expected.

A group of four people dressed in dark, gothic-style clothing stands side by side outdoors. One woman, channeling a Beetlejuice vibe, wears a black hat and red gloves while the others don long coats. A car is visible in the background amidst trees and a cloudy sky, reminiscent of Tim Burton's eerie film footage.
Credit: Warner Bros.

Fans of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice are in for a far more graphic and bloody time with its sequel, which releases later this year. The original Beetlejuice became an iconic moment in cinema, blending comedy with the macabre in a captivating and wildly entertaining romp through the afterlife.

Starring Michael Keaton as the titular Beetlejuice, the spooky film quickly became a cult classic, garnering a large fanbase in the decades since its release.

Beetlejuice 2 was confirmed in early 2022, though a sequel had been rumored for many years prior. Alongside familiar faces like Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton himself, it was revealed that up-and-coming horror scream queen Jenna Ortega would be joining the Beetlejuice family for the sequel.

The cast isn’t the only thing getting an upgrade. Beetlejuice 2 has received a significantly more intense content rating ahead of its release.

Beetlejuice 2 Gets Spooky Rating Bump

A person in a black and white striped suit with wild hair and dark eye makeup stands in a green-lit room, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. They look mischievous with hands slightly raised, surrounded by various objects and structures that add to the eerie atmosphere, as if from spooky vintage footage.
Credit: Warner Bros.

According to Yahoo, the MPA rating for Beetlejuice 2 has officially been revealed, and it may send a shock to longtime fans of the original movie. Beetlejuice 2 has been rated PG-13, a noticeable jump from the original film.

This was also reported by Tim Burton news source, Tim Burton Daily, via Twitter/X.

Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is officially rated PG-13. There will be very bloody scenes and drug use scenes as well as strong language.

The upcoming sequel to the classic Warner Bros. film received a PG-13 rating due to “violent content, macabre and bloody images, strong language, some suggestive material and brief drug use.”

The original Beetlejuice received a PG rating in 1988, though the film was released before the PG-13 label was created and used by the MPA (Motion Picture Association).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel’s official title, picks up nearly four decades after the events of the original film, focusing once again on the Deetz family.

Early teaser trailers show Lydia facing Beetlejuice once again after her daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, summons the creature by accident.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Synopsis

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega will solidify herself as a new queen of horror, already starring in a lengthy list of spooky projects despite her young age. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is not the first time Jenna Ortega has collaborated with legendary filmmaker Tim Burton. The two are also attached to Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. 

In 2022, Ortega starred in Scream, a reboot of the infamous Scream slasher franchise. Ortega also starred in Ti West’s  in 2022.

In Wednesday, Ortega portrays the titular, Wednesday Adams, as she attends Evermore Academy, a school focused on supporting the “misunderstood” and the “supernatural. Wednesday has some incredible abilities that set her apart from others, with the series acting as a coming-of-age story as well as a gothic horror adventure.

Will you be watching Beetlejuice 2? What’s your favorite horror movie?

