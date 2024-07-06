‘An Act of Hypocrisy’ Hollywood Is Betrayed by Former Disney CEO’s Lies About Biden’s Mental Health

By any measure, President Joe Biden’s debate performance last week against former president Donald Trump was a disaster for the democratic nominee for President. Since the debate, even some of Biden’s strongest allies have called for him to step aside.

President Biden did not help his cause much with an ABC News interview on Friday night, giving uneven answers and some of his patented gaffs.

And now, some of President Biden’s Hollywood donors are starting to feel like they were duped into donating to the Biden campaign and they have turned their ire on one man: former Disney CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Jeffrey Katzenberg is the Biden campaign co-chair and held a massive fundraiser in Los Angeles three weeks ago that brought in more than $30 million for the campaign.

According to a New York Times profile released just before the fundraiser, many of Biden’s Hollywood donors were concerned about his age and ability to do the job for the next four years. However, Jeffrey Katzenberg reassured them that President Biden was up to the task.

Now, after Biden’s debate performance, those donors are furious with Katzenberg and feel he outright lied to them.

One Hollywood Mogul told The Wrap:

What Jeffrey Katzenberg has done here is unbelievable. Jeffrey lied about the whole Biden thing. The whole Biden inner circle lied… It’s such an act of hypocrisy.

The Hollywood fundraiser arranged by Katzenberg brought together stars like George Clooney, Jimmy Kimmell, and Julia Roberts, as well as former President Barack Obama. It raised more than $30 million for the Democratic Party and was the largest single fundraiser in the party’s history.

Since the debate, Katzenberg has been silent on Biden’s campaign and its future. According to the Financial Times, he skipped a meeting to announce celebrity endorsements for the campaign.

Beyond his silence, Katzenberg’s reputation has taken a hit in Hollywood circles, and many of the donors feel betrayed.

The Hollywood Mogul told the Wrap:

Jeffrey is doing exactly what he did with Quibi. He just won’t stop calling you, so you just give him money to get [him to leave you alone]. You donate the money. And a lot of people did it. But that’s what happens with Jeffrey. He wants to be a power broker and has completely lost sight of the objective here – which he would say is to get rid of Trump – without telling anybody the truth about his guy.

President Biden has vowed to stay in the campaign and believes he is the only person who can beat Donald Trump. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, and California Governor Gavin Newsom have been floated as possible replacements if President Biden decides to step aside.

But for now, Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for President of the United States, no matter how angry the Hollywood elite is about it. There are only four months until the election.

Do you think President Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race?