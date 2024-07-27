‘Harry Potter’ Attraction Moving State, Relocation Begins in October

A popular Harry Potter attraction is on its way to Virginia.

For diehard fans of the Harry Potter universe, there’s no shortage of magical attractions to feed the obsession. In 2010, JK Rowling’s series about an orphan who discovers that he’s a wizard and destined to defeat Lord Voldemort became the inspiration for its very own theme park land.

Located in Islands of Adventure, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter features a meticulously recreated, snowy Hogsmeade village, exactly as depicted in the Harry Potter films.

Visitors can explore iconic locations such as the Three Broomsticks Inn and Honeydukes, while attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, housed within Hogwarts Castle, employ groundbreaking motion simulation technology to introduce guests to characters and monsters from the film series.

This includes cameos from the likes of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), and Draco Malloy (Tom Felton).

The land also features Flight of the Hippogriff, a family coaster inspired by the creature of the same name, and, as of 2019, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, an incredibly well-themed roller coaster that replaced Dragon Challenge.

In 2014, Universal expanded the magical realm with the addition of Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, connected to Hogsmeade by the Hogwarts Express.

This new area immerses guests in the bustling wizarding marketplace, featuring the Leaky Cauldron and shops like Ollivanders and Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes. The centerpiece, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, combines 3D and practical effects to create an exhilarating ride through the vaults of the goblin-run bank.

For now, Universal Orlando Resort is the only Universal destination to expand beyond just the one Wizarding World of Harry Potter area. In fact, as of 2025, it’ll boast three thanks to the Ministry of Magic-inspired area heading to its new theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe.

Other parks have only adopted the Hogsmeade area (complete with Hogwarts Castle, of course). As of 2024, guests can visit the land at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Beijing, and Universal Studios Japan.

For Potterheads who aren’t in close proximity to any of these parks, all hope is not lost. In recent years, the number of traveling wizard-worthy experiences seems to have soared. The most popular by far is Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.

Hosted in woodland areas, this is a “nighttime woodland trail experience filled with magical creatures and wizarding wonders from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.” Check out the full description below.

Celebrating some of the most iconic forest scenes from the beloved film series, visitors can come face-to-face with magical creatures including a Hippogriff, Nifflers, and more. Strike your best stance for a wand duel photo before trying your hand at casting a Patronus to illuminate the dark woods.

In the past, this experience has been held in locations as varied as Melbourne, Australia, and, most recently, in the U.S., Little Elm, Texas. As of this October, however, it’ll be heading back to a familiar spot: Leesburg, Virginia.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will run daily from October 26, 2024, with slots available between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. It was previously hosted in the same area in 2023.

Guests hoping to visit the experience should move fast, as tickets were in high demand last year. You can currently join the waitlist on the Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience website.

Have you ever attended Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience?