Delicious Food Options for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024 Released

Exclusive Food Offerings at MNSSHP 2024

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) at Walt Disney World is set to delight foodies with a selection of exclusive culinary offerings. Running from August 9 to October 31, 2024, guests will discover new Halloween-inspired treats and special menu items that can only be enjoyed during this festive event.

New Halloween-Inspired Treats

This year’s party introduces an array of Halloween-themed delights designed to excite guests. Notable mentions include the Minnie Witch Hat, a delectable chocolate cookie adorned with peanut butter mousse, milk chocolate ganache, and buttercream.

Additionally, the event will showcase the Oogie Boogie Cupcake and themed beverages like the DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float.

Special Menu Items Available Only During the Party

In anticipation of MNSSHP, several unique items will be exclusive to party attendees. These include, but are not limited to, the Graveyard Milk Shake, a chocolate treat complete with a jelly doughnut and topped with whimsical gummy candy. Guests are encouraged to explore various eateries around Magic Kingdom to fully enjoy the exclusive menu items.

Popular Locations for Unique Delights

Magic Kingdom will feature several popular locations offering exclusive menu items. From Main Street Bakery to Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, food lovers can expect a diverse selection of treats. Each venue provides a unique twist on traditional favorites, ensuring every visit accelerates excitement within the Halloween spirit.

Signature Treats from Main Street Bakery

As one of the main attractions in Magic Kingdom during the Halloween season, Main Street Bakery is a must-visit for those attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The bakery presents an enticing assortment of signature treats that celebrate the season.

Minnie Witch Hat Details

Among the standout offerings is the Minnie Witch Hat. This chocolate cookie is expertly crafted and topped with a rich peanut butter mousse, milk chocolate ganache, and colorful buttercream. This treat captures the Halloween essence while remaining whimsical and fun.

Want more Minnie merch? Check out the Minnie Mouse: Hocus Pocus Halloween Dress-up Sipper. The sipper is not available on mobile order; limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last. Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only.

Special Cinnamon Roll Features

Guests can also indulge in the Minnie-shaped Cinnamon Roll. Adorned with vibrant green and purple icing and finished with an orange bow, this treat is available not only during the party but throughout the day, providing guests the opportunity to enjoy a seasonal delight.

Availability of Treats

Main Street Bakery will feature these tempting offerings throughout the Halloween season, providing options for both party attendees and regular guests. The combination of visually appealing and flavorful treats is expected to draw significant interest and excitement, contributing to the festive atmosphere of Magic Kingdom.

Indulgent Desserts at Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor is another prime destination for dessert lovers during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The parlor aims to captivate guests with its indulgent desserts, ranging from sundaes to milkshakes.

Overview of Sundaes and Milk Shakes

Featured this year is the Cinnamon-Apple Sundae, which combines dulce de leche ice cream, caramel sauce, apple pie filling, cinnamon candies, and whipped cream.

Furthermore, the Graveyard Milk Shake stands out with its inventive presentation and delicious ingredients. It includes a dipped graveyard jelly doughnut and is garnished with a white chocolate tombstone, inviting guests to partake in an innovative and spooky dessert experience.

Must-Try Ice Cream Sandwich

A must-try offering at the parlor is the Ice Cream Chocolate Cookie Sandwich, which utilizes Halloween-themed cookies filled with M&M’S Ghoul’s Mix Chocolate Candies. This treat is available during both the party and regular park hours, ensuring guests have ample opportunity to enjoy this delicious option.

Seasonal Specials

With a variety of desserts to choose from, guests are invited to explore the seasonal specials that offer unique spins on classic treats. The Plaza Ice Cream Parlor promises to be a popular spot for evening sweet cravings, allowing visitors to indulge in Halloween-themed delights after a day of excitement at the park.

Savory Menu Highlights Across the Park

While sweets often steal the show during Halloween festivities, the savory offerings at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party deserve significant recognition. Several eateries throughout Magic Kingdom will feature menu highlights that provide fulfilling quick-bite options for guests.

Ghoulishly Gourmet Burger and More

One of the culinary highlights includes the Ghoulishly Gourmet Burger, crafted with two all-beef patties, pepper jack and Swiss cheese, and a unique blend of toppings served on a striking black bun. This dish not only embodies the Halloween spirit but also elevates the traditional burger experience at the park.

Recommendations for Quick Bites

For those seeking flavorful but quick options, Casey’s Corner presents various choices, including the Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn French Fries, which are topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, and cilantro. These quick eats perfectly complement guests’ energetic nights filled with festivities, ensuring they stay nourished as they partake in the Halloween experiences.

Limited-Time Offerings an Attraction

The carefully curated menu highlights at Magic Kingdom create an engaging dining landscape for guests during the Halloween season. However, the exclusivity of these special offerings generates an atmosphere of urgency. Party-goers are encouraged to plan their dining experiences around the limited-time offerings, enhancing their overall experience at the event.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World presents an impressive collection of exclusive food offerings, particularly appealing to foodies eager to embrace the Halloween spirit. Guests can anticipate exciting new treats and special menu items only available during this festive time, allowing for a truly immersive experience at Magic Kingdom.