Final Verdict on Rachel Zegler Decided in Disney’s Controversial ‘Snow White’ Remake

The verdict is in for Disney’s controversial Snow White film.

The Walt Disney Company was founded on incredible animated films, starting with one of the world’s most cherished animated classics, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). This legendary animated fairytale ushered in a new age for Disney, cementing the company as a powerhouse of storytelling and hand-drawn animation.

In the decades since, The Walt Disney Company has continued to innovate and provide fans with a wide variety of world-renowned films, but Disney’s focus has certainly shifted.

Now, audiences are given the choice of multiple different releases each year, ranging from 3D masterpieces from Pixar to exciting blockbusters that are part of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, Disney has shown an especially keen interest in live-action remakes, which have proven to be incredibly lucrative for the company. Disney’s remakes of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin all proved to be hits, both commercially and critically.

Disney’s remake of The Lion King in 2019 brought in over $1.5 billion at the box office, practically ensuring these types of films become the new normal.

However, the company has had some trouble with its new version of Snow White, but early test screenings are reportedly very promising.

Snow White’s First Reactions

After months of controversy, the verdict is finally in, and audiences seem to love Disney’s new Snow White. According to The DisInsider, initial test screenings for the film have been met with incredible praise, with audiences especially enjoying Rachel Zegler’s performance as the titular Disney princess.

The film also reportedly tested with the same score as Disney’s remake of Aladdin in 2019.

Disney is yet to release an official trailer for the film, though it’s assumed more information regarding the live-action Snow White will be revealed during the company’s D23 Expo next month.

Plans to remake the film date all the way back to 2016, when Disney officially confirmed a new, live-action Snow White project was in the works. However, the film wouldn’t get its director, Marc Webb, until 2019.

Initial filming took place between March and July 2022, with reshoots taking place in June of 2024.

As stated earlier, Disney’s new Snow White project has been marred with controversy, most of which has been directed at the film’s star, Rachel Zegler.

Zegler has been embroiled in controversy since she was first unveiled to be playing Snow White due to her comments about the upcoming film as well as the classic Snow White film.

Zegler faced backlash over her comments about the prince character in Disney’s original Snow White, joking that her new film may get rid of the character entirely.

“We absolutely wrote a Snow White that is not gonna be saved by the prince,” said Zegler in a 2022 interview with Variety.

Despite this backlash, Zegler was reportedly commended for her portrayal of Snow White in the film.

Disney’s Snow White releases on March 21, 2025.

Are you excited to Watch Disney’s new Snow White?