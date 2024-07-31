Guest Calls Out Disney World Florida for Refusing His Entry

An Annual Passholder accuses Walt Disney World Resort of denying their scheduled entry to Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Walt Disney World Resort offers four Annual Passes: Disney Pixie Dust Pass for $439 (Florida residents only), Disney Pirate Pass for $799 (Florida residents only), Disney Sorceror Pass for $999 (Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club members only), and Disney Incredi-Pass for $1,449. All but the Incredi-Pass have block-out dates.

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Except on select “Good to Go” days, all Annual Pass tiers require Disney Park Pass reservations to enter Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Each Pass can hold between three and five reservations at a time. Annual Passholders with Disney Resort hotel reservations can book additional Disney Park Passes for each day of their stay.

Redditor u/ITrCool booked Disney Park Pass Reservations for this week at EPCOT, Magic Kingdom Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They also reserved two luxury behind-the-scenes experiences, the Keys to the Kingdom Tour at Magic Kingdom Park and DiveQuest at EPCOT.

On Wednesday, the Annual Passholder was hanging out at Disney Springs ahead of their DiveQuest experience when they got some concerning emails. They rushed to Guest Services for answers:

“I checked my email and saw two new ones from Disney, saying my park reservations for tomorrow at MK and Friday at HS were cancelled ‘due to changes with your ticket or pass’!!! I beelined to guest services to find out why because I have the Keys to the Kingdom tour booked tomorrow morning and a dining reservation on Friday night.”

Guest Services cast members were bewildered.

“Bill (shout out to this guy, btw!! Thx, my friend, for your help!!) checked and was astonished I’d got the emails,” the Disney Park guest continued. “He went back to the manager’s office and they checked the ticketing system.”

Luckily, they figured everything out.

“All was in order and I was still active on my pass and reservations,” the Annual Passholder explained. “Nothing was overdue and I wasn’t cancelled at all. The emails were just a bug and were erroneous is the best guess they had.”

They thanked Bill for “saving the day” and ensuring they were “good to go” for their tour and dining reservations.

“Phew!!” the Walt Disney World Annual Passholder concluded.

Visit or call Guest Services if you notice unexpected changes to your Walt Disney World Resort itinerary online, via e-mail, or on the My Disney Experience app.

Has a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort cast member ever gone out of their way to help your family? Share your favorite memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.