Disney World Calls for Reinforcements Ahead of Major Parks Overhaul, Advises All Future Guests To Prepare

Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up to assist thousands of guests with a Resort-wide overhaul that will be implemented across Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As Walt Disney World prepares for the debut of Lightning Lane Passes this week, several adjustments are being made to ensure a smooth transition. Starting tomorrow, July 24, Disney Genie+ will be retired and replaced by Lightning Lane Passes, introducing significant changes to the skip-the-line system. These changes include the ability to pre-plan and hold up to three Lightning Lane Multi Pass selections at a time.

To facilitate this transition, Walt Disney World has emailed guests with vacations booked for next week, informing them of the new system. On launch day, Disney Resort hotels and Guest Relations locations will offer extra support to assist guests with the new process. Guests can purchase Lightning Lane Passes through the My Disney Experience app for immediate use and plan their experiences for the remainder of their trip.

Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane entries remain available for purchase until July 23. Guests are encouraged to download the latest version of the My Disney Experience app before July 24 to access the new Lightning Lane Passes and take full advantage of the updated system.

Why the Sudden Change?

Walt Disney World revamped its Genie+ service to Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Individual Lightning Lane Single Pass on July 24, 2024, to facilitate easier planning and enhance guest experience. Disney stated that the modifications were in response to guest feedback, which indicated a preference for pre-visit planning. These changes also introduce new planning methods.

While the complimentary Disney Genie planning tool remains available for all visitors to assist in trip planning, the paid Genie+ service has undergone significant alterations. Walt Disney World’s introduction of Lightning Lane Passes on July 24 will benefit guests by streamlining their planning and maximizing their park experience. Replacing the current Genie+ service, the new system will allow visitors to pre-plan and hold up to three Lightning Lane Multi Pass selections at a time, significantly enhancing the efficiency and enjoyment of their visits.

To ensure a seamless transition, Disney has proactively communicated with guests with vacations booked next week, providing information about the new system. Additionally, on launch day, extra support will be available at Disney Resort hotels and Guest Relations locations to assist guests with navigating the updated process. This level of preparation aims to minimize disruptions and enhance guest satisfaction.

Guests are encouraged to download the latest version of the My Disney Experience app before July 24 to access the new Lightning Lane Passes. This update will enable them to make immediate purchases and plan their Lightning Lane experiences for their trip, ensuring they can fully leverage the new system’s benefits and enjoy a smoother, more organized visit to the park. As Walt Disney World transitions to the latest Lightning Lane Pass system, guests should anticipate potential confusion and longer lines at Guest Services.

Despite extensive preparations, introducing significant changes often leads to initial misunderstandings and adjustment periods. Visitors are advised to remain calm and patient during this transition. Extra support will be available at Disney Resort hotels and guest relations locations to assist with the new process.

However, the influx of inquiries may still result in longer wait times, particularly in the first few days of the system’s rollout. Maintaining a polite and understanding attitude will help ensure a smoother experience for everyone involved. Disney’s staff will work diligently to support guests and address any issues. Guests can contribute to a more pleasant and efficient transition period at the park by staying composed and courteous.