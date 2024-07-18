Leaked Document Reveals Disney Spent Nearly $200 Million To Erase Splash Mountain From Theme Parks

Over at Walt Disney World Resort, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has opened, but with too many issues, hatred, and now too much money spent on erasing Splash Mountain from its history books.

Disney Spent Nearly $200 Million To Replace Splash Mountain With a Failed Attraction

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the replacement for the controversial Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida, has encountered several issues since its opening last month. A new report from Forbes suggests that Disney’s challenges with the ride are ongoing.

According to the business publication, the cost of transforming the attraction across the two Disney parks is estimated at $142 million over the past four years.

This estimate was derived by examining the costs of the Avengers Campus ($404 million) and the Star Tours update ($71 million) at Disneyland Paris, revealed by a Disney Imagineer on LinkedIn. Forbes notes that the high cost of the ride’s update is not the only issue Disney currently faces. The ride has received negative feedback on a ride-through video for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and lower park attendance during the 4th of July holiday.

Forbes ponders the impact of the negative PR on the media giant. “The reputational damage of this debacle is incalculable, and that alone could make it one of the most costly theme park rides in Disney’s history,” Forbes contributor Caroline Reid writes. “Some might attribute the criticism to anti-woke activists, but there is little doubt that the ride compares poorly to its predecessor, as the video shows.”

A Failed Attraction?

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was announced in 2020 after Disney received criticism for Splash Mountain’s problematic history.

The original attraction, which opened at Disneyland in 1989 and Orlando in 1992, was based on the 1946 animated film Song of the South, which featured stereotypes of Black people and a romanticized view of the post-Civil War American South. Despite this, Splash Mountain remained a fan favorite at Disney parks, leading to significant criticism following the announcement of the ride retheming.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure situation can be seen as unfavorable for several reasons. The $142 million spent on the transformation across two Disney parks represents a significant investment. If the ride fails to attract visitors or generates substantial negative feedback, it may not provide a return on this investment, impacting Disney’s financial performance.

The hostile reception and backlash from fans can harm Disney’s reputation. The company is known for its high-quality attractions, and any perception of a misstep can damage its brand image and customer trust. The negative feedback and lower attendance during a peak holiday period, such as the 4th of July, suggest that the ride issues affect public perception.

This can lead to a broader PR crisis, making it harder for Disney to maintain its positive image and customer loyalty. Ongoing problems with the ride could lead to increased maintenance costs and operational challenges. If the ride is frequently down for repairs or modifications, it can inconvenience guests and tarnish the experience.

Lower park attendance linked to dissatisfaction with the ride could translate into missed revenue opportunities from ticket sales and associated spending on food, merchandise, and other attractions within the park.

Forbes and other critics comparing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure unfavorably to its predecessor, Splash Mountain, can perpetuate negative sentiment among fans. If the new ride is perceived as inferior, it may struggle to achieve the same level of popularity and nostalgia as the original.

While the re-theming was an attempt to address Splash Mountain’s problematic history, any perceived failure can fuel criticism from multiple sides. Those opposed to the change may feel vindicated, while supporters of the retheming may be disappointed by the execution, leading to a no-win situation for Disney.

These factors contribute to a complex web of financial, reputational, operational, and cultural challenges that can be detrimental to Disney’s overall success and public standing.