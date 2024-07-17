Report: Disney Masquerades Multiple Hotel Deaths, Report Leaks List of Tragedy

According to reports, it appears that Disney may be covering up deaths at one of their most popular hotels.

Visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland is meant to be a magical experience for all who go, but at times things can sadly go horribly wrong. Not only can guests can injured while at the Disney parks, but sometimes, the largest of tragedies occurs and death can occur.

Florida theme park regulations mandate the reporting of incidents that result in guest hospitalization lasting at least 24 hours. This applies to all major theme parks in the state, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Busch Gardens.

A recent incident report filed by Walt Disney World revealed two unfortunate incidents involving guest deaths.

The first occurred on May 26, 2024. A 44-year-old man reportedly collapsed after exiting the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction. While initial reports indicated his death resulted from the incident, the man’s obituary clarifies he passed away on May 27 from a pre-existing medical condition.

The second reported incident involved an 83-year-old guest, Joseph Masters, who visited the park on September 25, 2024. Mr. Masters reportedly lost consciousness while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover with his wife. As per local authorities, Mr. Masters passed away after the incident.

The requirement to report such incidents ensures transparency and accountability within the theme park industry. It allows regulatory bodies to monitor safety protocols and identify potential areas for improvement. Theme park operators like Walt Disney World utilize this data to continuously evaluate and enhance guest safety measures.

On July 26, 2023, a guest at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World experienced a fatal fall. According to witness reports, the incident occurred at Bay Lake Tower, a section of the resort.

Following the incident, guests reported receiving calls at approximately 7:30 am advising them of a medical emergency and requesting them to stay away from their balconies. The area was secured by law enforcement and first responders, who erected a tent at the scene.

Authorities have since identified the deceased as 39-year-old Jeffery Vanden Boom of Greendale, Wisconsin. The Orange County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma sustained from an accidental fall from a hotel room balcony.

This incident highlights the importance of guest safety within theme park environments. While details surrounding the specific circumstances of Mr. Vanden Boom’s fall remain unclear, it serves as a reminder of the critical role responsible authorities play in ensuring guest well-being.

Unfortunately, this is not the first such incident at a Disney park. In a separate incident in 2022 at Disneyland Resort, a guest tragically died after jumping from the Mickey & Friends parking structure.

Theme park operators continuously strive to implement robust safety measures. However, these incidents underscore the need for ongoing vigilance and potentially the exploration of additional preventative protocols.

According to a recent Reddit post, Disney’s Contemporary Resort has had its fair share of tragedies, with one guest writing, “Disney regularly hides suicides at the Contemporary”.

The post began, “On November 12, 1992, an off-duty cast member died after falling outside the Top of The World restaurant on the Contemporary Resort’s 15th floor. The cast member had been sitting on the ledge when a swarm of wasps appeared. The cast member lost his balance and fell to his death 11 stories below while trying to swat them away.

On March 22, 2016, a death occurred at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The monorail’s service was temporarily suspended while the Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Investigators announced that they believe that the person died by suicide. According to multiple sources, the person jumped to their death inside the central A-frame tower.

On May 28, 2018, an intoxicated Arizona man was arrested at Disney’s Contemporary Resort after he falsely told other guests an active shooter was in the resort. Panic soon followed and the resort was placed on lockdown until police arrived.

The reports were traced back to the man, who was found hiding in bushes outside of the resort. In questioning, the man claimed he did it to get reactions from people for a class and his YouTube channel.

On March 4, 2020, a woman died in an apparent suicide at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the resort around 4 p.m. after receiving a call that someone may have jumped off of the building. Upon arrival they were assisted by Reedy Creek officials, they found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.”

Then, the post went into the details of the death that occurred last year, which we previously discussed.

The Reddit post went on, “They absolutely do not keep these things from the news and it’s honestly really silly to think they even could. There would always be witnesses that would talk, even if it was just the people who got called in for cleanup.”

According to The Lafayette Times, “Overall, 91 people have died at Disney in 88 separate incidents. At Disney World, 64 people died from 61 incidents, and at Disneyland, 27 people have died. Some of these deaths are murders, blunt force trauma, suicide, run over by the rides, decapitation, natural causes, etc.”

While the post believes Disney is trying to cover up the deaths, they are unable to make what had happened disappear; however, many guests will not be confirmed dead while at Disney, but rather once they have been moved off the property, to help preserve the magic. That being said, that is not always possible.

Have you ever heard of someone dying while at Walt Disney World?