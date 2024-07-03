Devastation as Sick Child Blocked From Disney Park Vacation

A sick child has been left devastated after being barred from his and his family’s Disney park vacation.

Such was the case for five-year-old Charlie, who was barred from flying to Disneyland Paris. The trip was organized by Make a Wish UK following Charlie’s chemotherapy treatment for a brain tumor last year.

According to the BBC, “Charlie and family were due to travel from Manchester Airport but were told their Easyjet booking was not going ahead and they could not get on another flight.”

The report states that Easyjet had canceled the flight from Manchester to Paris due to the “weather-related air traffic control restrictions over Germany.”

Charlie’s mother, Annalise Styles, said that the check-in desk simply told them the flight was canceled and to step aside, adding they were sorry for the disruption.

“They burst into tears, devastated,” Ms. Styles told the BBC, discussing her children’s reaction to the upsetting news. “They couldn’t understand why they couldn’t go.”

Despite alternative arrangements being made for other families, Charlie’s family was just one of two groups that were not boarded on a different flight and had to head home instead of to Disneyland Paris.

Styles said that Make a Wish UK volunteers were making Charlie’s visit to see Mickey Mouse their top priority. The five-year-old underwent and completed 18 months of chemotherapy in 2023 following his brain tumor diagnosis.

As for the airline, Easyjet issued a statement regarding the issue in Manchester.

“We always look to do everything possible to minimize the impact of disruption for our customers, and so [we] are sorry to hear of their experience at the airport,” a spokesperson told the BBC. “[…] we are investigating with the teams involved as this isn’t the level of service and compassion we expect.”

