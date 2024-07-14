Safety Concern Forces Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Shutdown After 44 Years

Hundreds of panicked guests fled Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Park last weekend after security cast members took over the ride.

For 44 years, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has entertained Disney Park guests. Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland currently operate versions of the iconic Frontierland roller coaster.

This April, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad garnered attention online after an anonymous guest dropped a vintage photograph of a woman and a child off the ride. Another Disney Park guest found the picture and posted it in a Disneyland Resort fan community. Most users speculated that someone intentionally left the photo as a memorial, while others worried it was a lost treasured keepsake.

Last weekend, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad once again demanded attention on Reddit. This conversation was a lot less wholesome.

Redditor u/pokemaster2022 was in line for the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” at around 11:00 p.m., shortly before Disneyland Park closed. Suddenly, they were forced to exit the queue as security cast members seized control of the attraction building and surrounding area.

“20 security guards rushed the ride,” the Disney Park guest recalled.

While it’s impossible to confirm the incident’s cause with absolute certainty, some Disney Parks fans and cast members commented with helpful context and potential explanations.

“Fire alarm went off I heard,” u/Silly-Hunter4 wrote.

Some blamed Fantasmic!, which uses pyrotechnic effects just hundreds of feet away on the Rivers of America.

“Could be smoke from Fantasmic heading over there causing fire alarms going off,” said u/FirstGeologist8893.

“It sometimes happens after Fantasmic,” u/dms1501 agreed. “Its not a big deal. Don’t worry about it.”

Other Disney Parks fans shared similar stories, confirming that the guest’s experience wasn’t a one-off.

“I was in line on the 4th, next up to board, and it shut down with sirens blasting,” u/chicklette recalled. “[It] never came back up that night.”

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad operated normally in the days following the late-night incident.

