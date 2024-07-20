Brave and Bold Batman Reboot Confirms Several Iconic Villains

Batman has been busy fighting Gotham City’s colorful villains – infamously dubbed the “Rogues Gallery” – for 85 years.

Batman has been putting the likes of Penguin, Riddler, and Joker behind bars at Arkham Asylum since his debut in 1939’s “Detective Comics #27”. But, of course, countless iterations of each of these characters have spanned all mediums of storytelling over the last eight and a half decades. In other words, there’s no rest for the Dark Knight.

Beyond DC Comics, Batman has given us two live-action TV shows (Adam West’s Batman and Gotham), several live-action movies (Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman, to name a few), video games (namely the “Batman: Arkham” series), and several animated shows.

There has been a plethora of animated shows since The Adventures Of Batman in 1968. But, to date, Batman: The Animated Series (1992 — 1995) remains the absolute gold standard and a fan-favorite within the entire franchise. Now, that show’s creator, Bruce Timm, is bringing a brave and bold new vision (pun intended) of Batman in animation to Prime Video.

Titled Batman: Caped Crusader (2024), the animated reboot will take place in the 1940s and, as such, offer a different take on the Dark Knight. But it will also give us new interpretations of members of the Rogues Gallery.

Recently, the official trailer premiered online, which shows Batman in action as he takes on his iconic enemies throughout Gotham City. Watch it below:

We also recently got our first look at the all-new Batmobile.

The series stars Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Napoleon Dynamite) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, and Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6) as Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn.

Now, Prime Video has revealed (via ComingSoon.net) a new poster for Caped Crusader, in which the World’s Greatest Detective is shining a flashlight into the shadows where silhouettes of iconic members of his Rogues Gallery can be seen. Check it out here.

The lineup includes Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, and Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin. One of the less distinguishable figures appears to be Clayface, who has been confirmed to appear in the series.

While it remains to be seen how most of those villains will be portrayed, we know that Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, who is voiced by Jamie Chung in the new series, has undergone a “modern” transformation (even if it’s set in the 1940s).

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Timm said of the Clown Princess of Gotham, “I co-created the character, so I have a lot of love and affection for her, but I thought there might be something interesting about bringing her on the show, just not as Joker’s girlfriend. So how do we do that? A big part was just doing a basic flip.”

He added that “the original Dr. [Harleen] Quinzel was a little bit more serious” and that “when she became Harley [Quinn], she got really goofy and weird,” but that the new interpretation is the “reverse” of that, in that when she’s Dr. Quinzel, “she’s a little bit more whimsical and fun”, and when she’s Harley Quinn, she’s “scary.”

In Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn was voiced by Arleen Sorkin. In film, she has been portrayed by Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad) and will be played by Lady Gaga in the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux (2024).

Batman: Caped Crusader will be available to stream on Prime Video from August 1. Per Prime Video, the synopsis reads:

“Welcome to Gotham City, where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

Several other actors, including McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), will also appear, although their roles remain undisclosed.

The series is produced under Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. JJ Abrams, Bruce Timm, Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, Sam Register, and Matt Reeves (director of The Batman) are all executive producers.

Are you excited about Batman: Caped Crusader? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!