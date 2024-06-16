“Angry” ‘Stranger Things’ Star Seized by Security Amid Reports of Co-Star’s Absence From Set

A Stranger Things star was reportedly removed by security over a recent “angry” incident.

Deep into filming its fifth and final season, the Stranger Things era will likely come to an end in 2026.

By that point, it will have been nearly a decade since Netflix first introduced us to Hawkins and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) as they attempt to rescue their friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) from the Upside Down with the help of the telekinetic Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

While the cast of Stranger Things were very much children back then, today, they’re all fully-fledged young adults. It’s a long-running joke among Stranger Things fans that the show has taken a shockingly long time to film and release each season, with obstacles such as COVID-19 and the Writers and SAG-AFTRA Strikes not exactly helping matters.

Nothing makes it clearer just how long it’s been since episode one than the fact that Millie Bobby Brown is now officially a married woman. The Eleven actress – who also fronts Netflix’s Enola Holmes franchise and recently starred in Damsel (2024) – recently wed now-husband Jake Bongiovi (son of musician Bon Jovi) in a secret ceremony.

Amid stories of Brown’s wedding, there have also been repeat reports of the actress spending less time on the set in Atlanta, Georgia, lately. Brown has been spotted at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort in recent months, with photos emerging of the star dining at Pinocchio’s Village Haus in Magic Kingdom while on a V.I.P. Tour with her family.

However, Brown isn’t the only actress taking regular breaks from the Stranger Things set. According to a report from Page Six, her co-star Noah Schnapp has also been taking time out from Atlanta – and the actor recently got kicked out of a club due to his antics.

A source told Page Six that Schnapp (who’s 19) was reportedly kicked out of New York club The Palace in the early hours of Saturday morning after his partying got too out of hand.

Schnapp was allegedly “bugging patrons who paid for bottle service to take tequila shots with him and his entourage” and went on to become “angry” when fellow clubgoers refused to do so because he is underage. Security apparently removed him from the club at approximately 1.30 a.m. after he became “aggressively wasted.”

Page Six’s source added that Schnapp was “clearly unable to stand” after leaving the club. The publication also received footage that showed Schnapp clearly intoxicated on a couch inside the club.

Schnapp is an avid social media user but has yet to share anything from the night. He’s previously found himself caught in controversy after seemingly singing a racial slur in a video from 2019 and was dubbed a “snake” by singer Doja Cat when he publicly shared their DMs in which she asked him to set her up with Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson).

The actor also sparked backlash when he shared videos of himself laughing with people bearing stickers reading “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is Isis” in light of Israel’s strikes on Palestine. He’s since insisted that he “only [wants] peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”