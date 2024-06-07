Child Suffers Deadly Asthma Attack on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Ride Halts Operations

A guest blamed Walt Disney World Resort for traumatizing her children after her family got stuck on Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park.

On June 28, the Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme of Splash Mountain opens to the public. As Disney cast members, Annual Passholders, and other special guests preview the log flume ride, Walt Disney World Resort released a complete attraction POV video on YouTube.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure takes guests to a New Orleans salt dome where Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis, Mama Odie, and other fan favorites are preparing for a celebration. Help Louis and Princess Tiana gather the perfect band of musicians to accompany the special event!

Related: Br’er Rabbit Permanently Removed From Disneyland

Reviews of the Splash Mountain retheme are mixed. Some guests call it boring, while others find the nighttime setting and top-of-the-line animatronics breathtaking. The ride track is the same as its previous iteration, so there aren’t any scary surprises!

Ahead of the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney cast member @xvanessaxmariex shared a horrifying story written by a guest who climbed out of a Splash Mountain log during a ride evacuation:

The Disney Park guest was on Splash Mountain with their husband and children, ages nine, seven, six, and five, years before the Frontierland attraction closed to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

“My young children went through the most horrific experience of their life when Splash Mountain cast members failed to follow protocol,” the guest began. “My family were on the ride when our log jolted to a complete stop at the top of [the] vertical slope seconds before the drop.”

After about ten minutes, the guest’s children started panicking.

“My five-year-old was shaking uncontrollably and crying in fear as I held him,” they recalled. “My six-year-old daughter was crying from fear and I couldn’t hold her because I’m trapped in the back of the log. My seven-year-old son was having a full-blown panic attack and triggered an asthma [attack]. He was screaming [that] he didn’t want to die and to call 911.”

It’s unclear how long the guests were trapped on the ride before they walked off, but the disgruntled parent claimed it took over an hour to console their children. Allegedly, Disney cast members offered them a FastPass (the incident occurred pre-Lightning Lane).

“Security and cast members were outside the ride hearing my frantic call to my mom and sister, and still no cast members helped,” the Disney Park guest continued. “…Not one cast member cared about the trauma my young child lived due to their negligence to help a trapped guest.”

“I am left with very serious aftermath emotional trauma because of how they kept blaming us,” they said. “My son was having a panic attack and the beginning of an asthma attack, and they said we should have stayed put. No [one] was coming for any guest in our area of the ride. Outside the ride were other children clinging to their parents [thanks] to cast members who neglected to help.”

Vanessa was confused by the guest’s story.

“She’s talking about her child having a panic attack and an asthma attack and screaming that he didn’t want to die, screaming to call 911, but later goes on to blame the cast members for not doing anything to help,” she said. “What did you want them to do? You’re the parent, and you’re physically there with your child. You control your child.”

The former Disney cast member also admonished the guests for getting out of the Splash Mountain ride vehicle, which can be especially dangerous at the incline.

“From my limited attractions experience, before you get to the incline, if the ride is stopped before, then cast members can come and evacuate you. But if you’re already on the incline, then they have to call [the fire department]. They could’ve been waiting for the fire department. When she says that they didn’t follow proper protocol…how do you know what their protocol is? …It’s awful that your child was having an asthma attack and a panic attack, so sorry about that. But also, what do you what them to do? You were physically there with your child. You should be the one taking care of your child.”

Disney Parks fans were also shocked by the story. Many argued that the mom’s heightened emotions probably scared her children.

“How she writes + all her children coming apart at the seams for having to sit somewhere 10 min screams that mom’s catastrophizing neuroses have obliterated her kids’ ability to process emotions,” @mjc7806 wrote.

“Maybe she should have stayed calm and comforted her children instead of panicking!” @lafleurdevoyage agreed. “Her kids were freaking out because she was!”

Always stay put when stuck on an attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Do not modify safety restraints. Disney cast members can see all areas of the ride on security cameras and will respond quickly if guests are in distress.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom Park on June 28, 2024. The Disneyland Park version opens later this year with the same storyline, but Walt Disney Imagineers are still hard at work reimaging the Critter Country ride. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on the opening day of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort.

Have you ever evacuated from a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort ride? In the comments, share your unique experience with Inside the Magic.