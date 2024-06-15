Ron DeSantis Has ‘Date Night’ With Mickey Mouse

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ended his dispute with Walt Disney World Resort, but now, some say DeSantis might have gone on a “date night” with Mickey Mouse himself. After losing out on the Presidential race as a representative of the Republican Party, Governor DeSantis has his sights set on Florida – and Disney World.

Did Ron DeSantis actually go on a date night with Mickey Mouse? No. But he did go to a Mick Jagger concert and was roasted by the Rolling Stones celebrity during a welcoming speech a few days ago.

During a Rolling Stones concert at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Monday, frontman Mick Jagger took a public swipe at Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, criticizing his ongoing conflict with Disney.

Last year, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis, accusing him of retaliatory actions after the company’s then-CEO criticized Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, often referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which restricts the discussion of gender identity and sexuality in public schools.

In response, the DeSantis administration dissolved a long-standing agreement that granted Disney control over the infrastructure requirements and responsibilities of the area surrounding Disney World while leaving over 1,500 other such contracts intact.

Despite concerns about the potential financial burden on local taxpayers, the administration resisted Disney’s attempts to reinstate the agreement. Jagger’s remarks at the concert highlighted the negative impact of DeSantis’ actions.

We have some great local celebrities that have come tonight. Tiger Woods is here, for instance. Joey Fatone is here… …And Ron DeSantis is up there in the suite. He’s having a date night with Mickey Mouse. I’m so glad they finally made up.

Earlier this year, the DeSantis administration and Disney agreed to end their litigation over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which encompasses the 40-square-mile property that houses the Walt Disney World Resort.

According to Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle, the settlement aimed to foster “a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district.” The resolution is intended to support significant ongoing investment, job creation, and economic opportunities in Florida.

This settlement followed a federal judge’s dismissal in January of Disney’s claim that DeSantis had retaliated against the company for criticizing the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The judge ruled that Disney lacked the legal standing to sue DeSantis for allegedly violating its First Amendment rights. Despite the settlement, a Disney spokesperson indicated that the company plans to continue pursuing its case, arguing that “left unchallenged,” the situation “would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with.”

In addition to this information, DeSantis recently agreed to support the development of a fifth Disney World park, promising to invest $17 billion over the next ten to twenty years, giving Disney a fighting chance against SeaWorld or Universal Orlando Resort.

Reports of a potential fifth theme park at Walt Disney World in Central Florida have persisted for years, and now there are indications that these speculations may turn into reality.

A recent agreement between Disney and the tourism board holds promising prospects for the region’s future. The deal marks a significant step in improving relations between Disney and the tourism board, which came under the control of Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration last year. Although DeSantis appointed five members to the board, two have resigned since then.

Governor DeSantis solidified the $17 billion expansion plans this week, as well as announced that the Florida Governor wants all of Florida’s legislature to mirror the most cost-effective state in the United States, making not only Florida law better but business records reflecting a state that will hold such a record.

According to a statement from the tourism board, the current agreement outlines Disney’s commitment to invest $17 billion over the next 10 to 20 years. Stephanie Kopelousos, the district administrator, expressed optimism about the agreement’s potential impact on Central Florida.

“With Walt Disney World’s substantial investments, we anticipate economic growth, job creation, and support for local businesses, alongside environmental stewardship and workforce housing initiatives, benefiting Central Florida’s community,” she said in a statement to Business Insider.

The terms of the agreement require Disney to engage local contractors for construction projects and ensure that at least 50% of all construction work is allocated to Florida-based businesses. Also, Disney must finance projects to provide “attainable” housing options.

A second vote is expected this week, further solidifying the new unionization of Ron DeSantis and Disney World, leading to mending some wounds and alliances being formed that will have everlasting impacts on the House of Mouse and the Florida Governor.