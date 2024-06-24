Ron DeSantis Makes It Legal for Floridians To Open Fire on Bears

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed yet another controversial bill into law, this time allowing Floridians to shoot black bears. As one might expect, environmental groups are not at all happy about this latest move from the far-right politician.

Credit: DeSantis

Ron DeSantis: Tough on Crime, Tougher on the First Amendment

Throughout his political career, Ron DeSantis has been known for his “tough on crime” attitude, even allegedly violating constitutional rights if it gets good press coverage.

The governor is currently facing a lawsuit from former Florida Department of Law Enforcement chief of staff Shane Desguin, who claims he was ordered to arrest protestors in Orlando. Desguin’s complaint alleges he was told (by DeSantis’ Chief of Staff Alex Kelly), “I don’t think you understand. If you look hard enough, you can find a way. The Governor (DeSantis) wants someone arrested today. He (Defendant DeSantis) will stand by you in any arrest.”

Images Credit: Stu, X

Ron DeSantis also spoke up in the media last month to praise the Florida Highway Patrol for cracking down on a pro-Palestine activist group who were blocking a highway entrance near the Walt Disney World Resort. The governor was fairly dismissive of political protest, which is broadly covered under the U.S. Constitution, saying:

“So, if you think you can do that and get away with it – Look, there’s so much – Look what they’re doing at Columbia, all this stuff, that is crazy. But waiting people wait in traffic is no bueno. I don’t care what your cause is, you do not cause people to wait in traffic, especially in areas that already have traffic. So I think 11 minutes that FHP Orlando got them out may be the new record.”

Now, Governor DeSantis has aimed his sights (and, by extension, the literal gunsights of Floridians) against an even worse threat than people exercising their First Amendment rights: black bears.

Related: While Throwing Money at Disney, DeSantis Vetoes Budget Item That Would Have Made Your Trip to Florida Cheaper

“You Should Be Able To Shoot It”

As part of his latest bill-signing spree, Ron DeSantis has signed HB 87 into law, which allows Floridians to take deadly action against black bears if they feel their safety is at risk (per NBC Miami). The bill has been hyperbolically nicknamed the “cocaine bear bill” by its supporters, including Florida Rep. Jason Shoaf (R-Port St. Joe) and Sen. Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee).

There has been an increased number of bear-related incidents at Disney World in the last year (as well as theme parks around the country). In September, a black bear was spotted roaming Magic Kingdom and eventually captured without incident near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad area in Frontierland.

Just days ago, a (presumably) different black bear was seen at Disney’s Fort Wilderness, near the 1700 loop/Hickory Hollow area of the campsite.

No laughing matter! #OBX doesn't have all the bears, so does @WaltDisneyWorld. Nicole Hollowell spotted this one today in the 1700 loop/Hickory Hollow at Fort Wilderness! pic.twitter.com/Mtt9zbuf5v — SamWalkerOBXNews.com🎙📻📰🥍🦓 (@SamWalkerOBX) June 15, 2023

Similarly, a black bear was removed from Tampa International Airport, another seen paddling in the water at a Destin beach, and another actually made a threatening lunge toward a woman at Anakeesta, a Tennessee theme park.

The majority of incidents involving bear-human interaction are non-violent, and experts state that increased bear activity in human-dominated areas is largely caused by their natural habitats being encroached on by agricultural farmers and highway expansions (per the International Fund for Animal Welfare).

Since 1900, only 61 people have been killed by black bears. In comparison, 46,027 Americans died in traffic accidents in 2022 alone, while 48,830 died due to gun violence in 2021. Despite this, Governor DeSantis has made it a priority for Floridians to be able to kill black bears without the risk of “any administrative, civil, or criminal penalty for taking a bear with lethal force.”

Credit: Anakeesta

Rep. Jason Shoaf has claimed that Floridians and tourists to, say, Disney World, have a right to lethally protect themselves from “[bears] that are on crack. They break your door down, and they’re standing in your living room, growling and tearing your house apart. When you run into one of these crack bears, you should be able to shoot it. Period.”

It is unclear where the connection to crack cocaine and bears comes from or whether Rep. Shoaf is referencing the 2023 film Cocaine Bear for dramatic effect while introducing legislation to kill wildlife.

Related: Governor DeSantis Defunds Florida Museums While Diverting Funds to Disney World

Regardless, Sierre Club Florida calls his words “a bold-faced lie” and says, “With fewer than 40 bear-human incidents reported since 2006 and no fatal bear attacks in Florida’s recorded history, HB 87 proposes a dangerous solution to an imaginary problem and does the exact opposite of keeping our communities safe.”

Florida State Humane Society of the United States director Kate MacFall says, “Increasing the killing of Florida’s iconic black bears under the guise of self-defense –– without requiring proof of actual danger — poses serious public safety risks and undermines responsible wildlife management.”

HB 87 will go into effect on July 1 and requires shooters to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours of killing a bear. Individuals who provoke or lure bears to then use lethal force against them may still face legal issues, though it is unclear, given the 24-hour time frame, how that might be proven.

The full text of HB 87 can be read here:

Do you think DeSantis and Florida politicians are making a mountain out of a bear hill? Give us your opinions on bears in the comments below!