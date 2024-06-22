Home » Theme Parks

While Throwing Money at Disney, DeSantis Vetoes Budget Item That Would Have Made Your Trip to Florida Cheaper

Ron DeSantis smiling in the foreground, with Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland, a statue of Walt Disney holding Mickey Mouse's hand, and visitors enjoying the park visible in the background. The scene is bright and colorful, capturing a cheerful moment.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Putting together a state budget can be complicated, especially when every member of the Florida Legislature has a pet project that needs funding. With so many hands out, deciding what gets cut and what stays can be difficult.

Ron DeSantis in a blue suit and red tie is speaking at a podium with microphones. Behind him are the flags of the United States and Florida. The background includes additional dark-colored flags.
Credit: First Coast News

In this past legislative session, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed $57 million from the state budget earmarked for “Legislative support services.” However, part of the money was meant for a study that every credit card company wanted removed from the budget, and the companies found a new ally in Governor DeSantis. 

Background

First, some background. When you use your credit card, companies like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express charge merchants between two and three percent for every transaction. So, say your Disney vacation costs $5,000; Visa receives $150. It may not seem like a lot, but think about how often people use their credit cards daily. It adds up.

But that cost is just the base price of your package. It doesn’t include the six percent state tax. That adds another $300 to your purchase. So, the total cost is $5,300.

A man in a suit and tie is smiling broadly in front of a colorful night scene featuring a lit-up castle and fireworks in the sky. The castle has intricate lighting and projections, creating a celebratory atmosphere.
Credit: Inside in the Magic

In Florida, credit card companies are allowed to charge not just the package price but also the sales tax. That adds $18 in fees to the credit card companies. This also doesn’t include the “other” fees that Disney adds to your trip. Again, it doesn’t seem like a lot, but it adds up.

Vendors end up having to pay that fee, or they pass it on to you, and your vacation package gets more expensive. Retailers have been lobbying the Florida Legislature to eliminate those extra fees. Still, credit card companies are spreading money around to ensure they can keep those transaction fees as high as possible.

A person dressed as Mickey Mouse and Ron DeSantis in a suit raise their hands together in a celebratory gesture. On the left side of the image, there is a neon sign that reads "DATE NIGHT" with small star accents. The background is blurred, depicting an indoor setting.
Credit: Inside The Magic

The Veto

Earlier in the legislative session, a proposed bill would have eliminated the swipe fees on sales tax. The credit card companies were successfully able to get that bill shot down.

However, the Florida Legislature included a study to see how much money vendors and consumers would save if they eliminated the swipe fees on sales tax. Mind you, this was just a study, not legislative action.

So, once the study was included in the $57 million, the credit card companies turned to Gov DeSantis. He used the veto pen to eliminate the entire amount since he could just eliminate one line item from the budget.

Some of that money was due to go to Florida lawmakers to help fund legislative support services. Still, it was also used for things like the lobbyist registration office, which records every lobbyist meeting with all Florida lawmakers.

So, why are the credit card companies so interested in keeping the swipe fees on sales tax? In 2023, they made more than $300 million in swipe fees on sales tax just in Florida.

At a time when most families are going into debt to pay for their trip to Central Florida’s theme parks, even the slightest bit of relief would help the average family create a better vacation.

A crowd of people gather around the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of Cinderella's Castle at Disney World. The castle is adorned in blue and gold spires, while the people wear various casual outfits, enjoying the lively atmosphere of the park.
Credit: Nicholas Fuentes, Unsplash

For now, though, those fees will remain. So, while Gov DeSantis hands money from the budget to help Disney World expand, the average person heading to Florida must pay more.

How much debt have you incurred to take a trip to Central Florida? 

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

