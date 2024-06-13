Governor DeSantis Approves $175 Million Facility for Disney Hurricane Emergencies

Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company are working together to combat the increasingly terrifying hurricanes that threaten Disney World Guests (and the rest of Florida), and now the governor has greenlit a massive new weather emergency facility.

In recent weeks, Governor DeSantis and Disney have been cooperating at a level that would have seemed ludicrous even a few months ago. For the last year or so, the far-right politician and the Mouse House have been at each others’ throats in the media and various courtrooms ever since former CEO Bob Chapek publicly came out against DeSantis’ much-touted Parental Rights in Education Act (better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law).

Numerous lawsuits were filed by both The Walt Disney Company and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board (CFTOD) of Supervisors, the organization formed by Governor DeSantis after he dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District, where most of the Walt Disney World Resort is located.

Many insults were traded in the media, both sides accused each other of cronyism and financial misjudgment (at the very least), and things got pretty heated.

Then, it was unexpectedly announced that the CFTOD and Disney had reached a settlement that essentially allowed both parties to avoid taking the blame and walk away.

To further reconcile things between DeSantis and Disney, the CFTOD also just voted to approve a new 15-year plan with Disney World that calls for an investment of $17 billion at the resort over the next two decades and permission to construct a fifth theme park in Orlando.

Governor DeSantis and Disney have also been working together to potentially lower gas prices (crucial for the millions of tourists traveling to Magic Kingdom each year), expand and refurbish the I4 Highway that leads into Disney World, and now, the politician has approved a massive new emergency weather facility for the frequent weather events striking the state (per CBS News).

DeSantis and his cabinet have approved the purchase of a Central Florida warehouse, which will be retrofitted to provide temporary housing, storage, car, truck, and trailer areas, and loading docks. Reportedly, the plan is to buy more than half of the 74-acre Midpoint Florida Logistics Center in Auburndale; the center has direct access to I4, making it a very likely primary refuge site for Disney Guests fleeing weather emergencies.

ClickOrlando reports:

Florida intends to retrofit a facility that has 422,199 square feet of warehouse space and 39,200 square feet of office space, according to information prepared for the Cabinet meeting. The location also includes areas for 400 trailers and 274 cars. The site is expected to provide docks for loading and unloading supplies and temporary living quarters. The Legislature included $116 million for the project in the budget (HB 5001) that will take effect July 1. Up to $75 million is available to buy the property, with the remaining funds targeted to upgrade the site.

Governor DeSantis spent the last year in a battle with Disney and in a presidential campaign that ultimately flamed out with an embarrassing performance in the GOP primaries.

Since then, he has been signing bills into law and committing billions of dollars of investment in Florida at a breakneck pace, presumably to help repair his damaged image in the state. An emergency hurricane facility like this will likely go a long way to doing that.

