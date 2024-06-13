Child Forced to “Walk the Plank,” Exit Unsuitable Pirates of the Caribbean Mid-Ride

An eight-year-old “walked the plank” on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Walt Disney World Resort this week. Wrought with controversy over its outdated and potentially “offensive” scenes, the Magic Kingdom Park attraction has seen increased breakdowns in recent months.

It might be one of Walt Disney World Resort’s oldest operating rides, but Pirates of the Caribbean isn’t the same as when it opened in 1973. Walt Disney Imagineers have made numerous changes to the attraction in the interest of guest enjoyment and cultural sensitivity.

In the mid-2000s, Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) joined the swashbuckling Pirates of the Caribbean crew at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park. A few years later, female animatronics, once used in a questionable bride auction scene, turned into fierce pirates running a sale of stolen goods.

Despite ongoing updates to Pirates of the Caribbean, some Disney Parks fans would prefer the ride shut down permanently. One infamous Disney Park guest stated that she felt uncomfortable with the male animatronics “ogling” her:

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride. I don’t know…It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort haven’t announced any changes to Pirates of the Caribbean, but they are updating its presence in other areas of the theme parks. Disneyland Park recently removed Captain Jack Sparrow from Fantasmic!. Instead, Peter Pan, Wendy, and Captain Hook duel on the iconic Rivers of America pirate ship.

Magic Kingdom Park unexpectedly closed its Pirates of the Caribbean-adjacent restaurant, Tortuga Tavern, this month. Walt Disney Imagineering previously announced a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar was slated for Adventureland, but it’s unclear if it will replace Tortuga Tavern. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t revealed an opening date or construction timeline.

Years after its most recent major update, Pirates of the Caribbean increasingly breaks down with guests on board. Most recently, TikTok user @tbbycrlee shared their experience evacuating the broken attraction with an eight-year-old:

“POV: [You’re] 8…It’s your first time at Disney World and you are stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean and have to walk the plank to evacuate.”

The guests had to wait in their boats, which Disney cast members helped drag to safe unloading areas throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

“Keep your arms and legs inside the boat until a cast member arrives to assist you,” a Disney cast member announced. “Please be aware your boat may begin to drift backward. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.”

It’s unclear what caused the latest Pirates of the Caribbean evacuation, but the ride operated normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you evacuated a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? In the comments, share your experience with Inside the Magic.