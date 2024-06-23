Internet Has a Field Day Over Justin Timberlake’s Ruined World Tour

In the early 1990s, a young boy became a member of Disney’s popular show, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Justin Timberlake had charisma, stage presence, and a great singing voice.

On the show, Timberlake also met someone who would become a very close friend, JC Chasez. Timberlake and Chasez were on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 and 1994, and just one year later, they would go on to be the two lead singers in one of the biggest bands of the late 90s and early 2000s, *NSYNC.

In addition to Timberlake and Chasez, the popular boy band was also comprised of Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass. Sadly, *NSYNC broke up in 2002, but Justin Timberlake’s career would turn into a successful solo one. He would also appear in a number of notable movies, including The Social Network (2010), Bad Teacher (2011), Friends With Benefits (2011), and the wildly popular Trolls franchise.

On June 18, fans were shocked to learn that Timberlake had been arrested in the Hamptons — an affluent area of New York — on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and running a stop sign. While the singer said that he only had one martini before deciding to follow some friends home, his mugshot had people question the validity of that statement. He also reportedly smelled of alcohol and refused to take a breathalyzer test three times.

However, the internet is not on fire because of Timberlake’s arrest but because of his reaction to it. The young Sag Harbor police officer who arrested Timberlake did not know who he was. Timberlake also allegedly complained about his tour being ruined, but the officer did not know what he was talking about.

Shortly after the details surrounding Mr. Timberlake’s DWI arrest were released, the internet was flooded with some truly hilarious memes and reactions.

I’m sorry but I had to get this out of my head pic.twitter.com/2MKtBZxaNt — Dirk (Universe) Libbey (@ThemeParkDirk) June 21, 2024

X (formerly Twitter) user Josh Carlos Josh (@JRRJokien), instead of taking the same Disney route as ThemeParkDirk, decided to give his reaction a Star Wars twist.

Others said that they thought the actor was getting what was coming to him. In recent years, Timberlake has been called out for his treatment of Britney Spears after their very public breakup. Timberlake often joked about sexual things he did with Spears while they dated, which she was attacked for and denied.

Society giving Justin Timberlake just an ounce of what they gave Britney Spears and he can’t handle it. pic.twitter.com/GwB47b7oEJ — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) June 22, 2024

Some even pointed out what happened between Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl. The *NSYNC star was singing a duet with the iconic songstress, and at the end, he pulled on her shirt. Jackson’s nipple was exposed, and she hastily covered herself. Ms. Jackson ended up being banned from performing at the Super Bowl in the future, and nothing happened to Timberlake, even though he was the one who exposed her.

Justin Timberlake has been arrested and I’ve never been more excited to use this gif pic.twitter.com/LskBqaVFmQ — Jay P (@JohnathanPerk) June 18, 2024

It was nearly two decades before Timberlake apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for what he had done to them.

On June 19, Mr. Timberlake’s lawyer spoke out and said he is looking forward to “vigorously defending” his client against the DWI charge. He said that more will come to light, but he is not sharing anything at this time.

Timberlake recently performed in Chicago and thanked his fans for standing by him. And while his wife, actress Jessica Biel, is also standing by him, she is reportedly very upset and embarrassed by his DWI arrest. The two have been married since 2012 and share two children.

What do you think about Justin Timberlake’s arrest? Let us know in the comments!