Florida Theme Park Evicted: Government Officially Files To Force Park’s Permanent Closure

There’s a new development in the efforts to close down a controversial Florida theme park.

While Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld have both found themselves in the headlines for controversial reasons in the past (the latter even more so), neither has sparked quite as much public outrage recently as Miami Seaquarium.

The marine theme park has long been criticized for its quality of animal care. Previously home to the second oldest killer whale in captivity, Lolita (AKA Tokitae), Miami Seaquarium was briefly praised in 2023 when it promised to free Lolita back into her native waters of the Salish Sea. However, since Lolita died in her tank last August, it feels like there’s been a steady stream of bad news about the Florida theme park.

Multiple United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections of the South Florida theme park have produced concerning results, with some of the most alarming details including a dolphin with a nail in its throat and a sea lion in so much pain as a result of his surgery being repeatedly delayed that he refused to eat.

As the accusations against Miami Seaquarium piled up, Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava stepped in to try and shut the park down earlier this year. Served with an eviction notice, the park was given until April 21 to leave the premises.

Fast-forward over two months, and this has yet to happen. Miami Seaquarium has filed its own lawsuit against Miami-Dade County, claiming that should the county shut the park down, its many animals – including dolphins, sharks, sea turtles, tropical fish, sea lions, seals, and more – would likely perish.

It also claims to have amended several of the concerns raised by both the county and the USDA and previously filed for a temporary restraining order, but it has since abandoned its bid.

But Miami-Dade County isn’t letting them off that easy.

Miami-Dade County has now filed an eviction lawsuit against the Florida theme park’s owner, the Dolphin Company, in an effort to force the park off its government-owned land on Virginia Key.

In response, the Seaquarium has released a public statement in which it claims that “it is offensive and disconcerting that Miami-Dade County has abruptly filed a baseless lawsuit, despite the pending federal civil rights lawsuit against them. We have demonstrated that allegations regarding animal care no longer reflect USDA no non-compliant items identified during inspection.”

It is now up to a judge whether or not the Miami Seaquarium closes for good. Should it say a final farewell, the park will have operated for 69 years, having first opened in 1955 (the same year as Disneyland Park). As the park argues in its own lawsuit against Miami-Dade County, it’s proven a major contributor to Miami’s local economy – although its attendance shadows in comparison to the theme parks up north in Orlando.

Miami-Dade County has previously emphasized that it will take Miami Seaquarium’s animals into its care in the event of its closure. Several theme parks and zoos in Florida have already adopted several Miami Seaquarium alumni in the past, including SeaWorld Orlando and Zoo Tampa.

Walt Disney World Resort also has facilities for certain marine life, with The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT hosting its own pod of dolphins.

