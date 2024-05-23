Florida Theme Park Ditches Plan To Avoid Government, Still at Risk of Permanent Closure

A Florida theme park facing eviction has officially withdrawn its bid for a restraining order against the local government.

From Walt Disney World Resort to Universal Orlando Resort, Florida is packed with theme parks. While these parks contribute massively to the state’s economy, that doesn’t mean the state itself isn’t occasionally at odds with the businesses behind each location.

In recent years, we’ve seen The Walt Disney Company engage in verbal (and legal) spats with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, primarily sparked by its public opposition to the Governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill in 2022. When DeSantis later repealed Disney’s special governance and taxing district, Reedy Creek, in retaliation, the company filed a now-settled lawsuit accusing DeSantis of violating the company’s First Amendment rights.

While this was dramatic enough, even more legal drama is currently occurring further south. Miami Seaquarium – a marine theme park that has operated in Biscayne Bay since 1955 – filed a federal lawsuit against Miami-Dade County in April, contesting its decision to evict the park.

Why is the Park Being Evicted?

This eviction occurred in March 2024. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava explained that it was the result of a “long and troubling history of violations” regarding the welfare of its animal residents.

Years worth of USDA inspections have accused the Florida theme park of failing the dolphins, sea lions, fish, penguins, and other marine creatures in its care. Some of the most troubling details have included an Atlantic Bottlenose dolphin found with a nail in its throat and a sea lion denied medical care for so long that it refused to eat.

In April, it emerged that Miami Seaquarium had tried to interfere with USDA investigations. An inspector’s report from a January visit claimed that management had intimidated its employees and willfully delayed the physical inspection for approximately four and a half hours.

The Florida theme park has also long been criticized for the conditions in which its last remaining killer whale, Lolita (AKA Tokitae), lived before her death in August 2023. Miami Seaquarium had previously promised to free the whale into her native waters, a decision that was met with mixed responses from activists and Lolita’s former trainers.

How is Miami Seaquarium Fighting Eviction?

Theoretically, Miami Seaquarium should have closed for good on April 21. Over a month later, the park is still open and selling new tickets.

The park’s lawsuit against Miami-Dade County argues that its animals would suffer should the eviction go ahead. While Miami-Dade County has claimed that it’s prepared to take the animals into its custody, Miami Seaquarium’s owner, The Dolphin Company, insisted that it will overcome its current challenges to “emerge stronger for … the animals we are dedicated to protecting, just like we do in all our parks.”

Last week, Edwin Gonzalez – Executive Director USA for The Dolphin Company – issued a letter to Miami-Dade County claiming that Miami Seaquarium now complies in all concern areas previously raised in USDA inspection reports.