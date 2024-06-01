Universal Studios Closes Ride Due to Technical Issues, Completely Drained and Closed

A popular Universal Studios ride has been struggling.

Related: DeSantis District Limits Disney World Developments for the Next 10 Years

For many, Orlando is the go-to spot for a summer vacation. With so many fantastic theme parks to choose from, Florida is often considered the capital of themed entertainment. Both the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts attract millions of guests each year, and future expansions and additions only add to the fun.

Unfortunately, things close from time to time, with the Universal Orlando Resort currently facing issues with a fan-favorite attraction.

Popular water ride Popeye and Bluto’s Bilge Rat Barges has been struggling this week, forcing Universal to close the rider to all guests. While the cause of the closure is unknown, the issue is significant enough for the entire attraction to be drained of all water, meaning guests can take a peek at the ride’s internal mechanics.

This was revealed by Twitter user @OrlandoAmusemnt, who shared a few pictures of the ride’s current status.

Popeye and Bluto’s Bilge Rat Barges at Universal Orlando is also struggling today.

The ride is completely drained, allowing for some unique views of the ride’s mechanics!

🌊@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/ocNwxqdHf8 — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) May 27, 2024



Related: Patriotic Attractions Facing Closures at “Woke” Walt Disney World

This attraction closed at the start of the year, as most water-based rides typically do. However, it seems like the attraction encountered an issue after reopening, forcing it to close temporarily once again. The attraction returned Wednesday morning.

An official description of the ride is listed below. For more information, visit the official Universal Orlando website.

Get set for spectacular splashes and lots of silliness. That blowhard Bluto has made off with Popeye’s best gal, Olive Oyl, and the only way to save her involves an 18-foot octopus and a lot of water. Hold on tight as you brave your way through raging rapids. You’ll laugh. You’ll scream. You’ll be really wet and squooshy.

Related: “The MCU Has Knocked on My Door”: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Confirms Upcoming Marvel Role

Few theme parks are as interesting or as exciting to talk about as the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. While this location has been a legendary part of Florida for decades, it continues to grow and expand in new and exhilarating ways. This is best exemplified by Epic Universe, the resort’s newest theme park.

In 2019, Universal officially announced it would be constructing a third theme park in Orlando. However, this third theme park, named Epic Universe, would not be a typical theme park; instead, it features some of Universal’s most incredible rides, attractions, and attention to detail.

Epic Universe will be a defining moment for Universal, with the new park set to feature dozens of immersive lands, attractions, and rides based on some of the world’s most recognizable and famous franchises and brands.

What’s your favorite ride at Universal Studios?