Disney’s Comeback Puts ‘Barbie’ on the Ropes

After what seemed like an eon of box-office bombs, Disney comes out swinging again with Inside Out 2 (2024). Not only has the film by director Kelsey Mann surpassed expectations, but it has scored a multi-million-dollar win for both Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios.

With an opening weekend of $155 million at the box office, Pixar’s return to Riley’s head was clearly the kick in the pants The Walt Disney Company needed to get things back in order. However, can the studio maintain momentum to maintain that summer blockbuster status?

Related: ‘Toy Story’ Demolished by Disney, New Franchise Takes Over

At the time of writing, the new Pixar film is predicted to be the smash hit of the summer, but reports show that it might soon surpass other big-name films in the process. Still, keeping this family-friendly feature on course will take more than word of mouth.

Emotions Run High for Inside Out 2

Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are back in action, and they’re joined by a team of new emotions represented by Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) as they follow Riley’s journey into the treacherous teenage years. With $295 million at the current box office so far, Disney is undoubtedly relieved.

Related: John Lasseter, Brad Bird, and Other Legends Start War with Disney

Although only one weekend has passed for Inside Out 2, hopes are tremendously high for the new Pixar classic. A recent report from The Associated Press made the following statement, demonstrating the film’s rising status.

“Not only is it the second-highest opening weekend in Pixar’s 29 years of making films and the second-biggest animated opening ever (behind only the $182.7 million launch of “Incredibles 2” in 2018); It’s also the biggest of 2024, and since “Barbie.” With an estimated $140 million from international showings, “Inside Out 2” had a staggering, and record-breaking, $295 million global start.”

Breaking a box office record is undoubtedly one way to get attention, but it will take a veritable miracle for the film to surpass Barbie (2023). That said, stranger things have certainly happened.

Can They Take Home the Gold?

So far, the movie is proving to be a financial success. However, if Disney and Pixar truly want to reclaim the crown, they need to break that billion-dollar ceiling. The last time Disney saw that kind of success was with 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Related: Disney Confirms ‘Inside Out 2’ Is Taking an Unexpected Departure From the Original Film

Naturally, that task is easier said than done, but the Pixar team is still hopeful for the film’s success. Along with Pixar head Pete Docter, Disney’s head of theatrical distribution, Tony Chambers, has expressed his views for the future.

Per AP News,

“People go to the theaters for great movies,” Chambers said. “The reviews, the word of mouth just helped build this momentum … It’s becoming a bit of a phenomenon.”

After last year’s dismal theatrical performance, to say that Disney needs a massive win would be a gross understatement. Still, Pixar’s latest contribution seems to be pushing things in the right direction. It might still be early in the game, but a joyful uproar might replace anxieties before the curtain falls.

What did you think of Inside Out 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!