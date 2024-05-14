Disney Confirms ‘Inside Out 2’ Is Taking an Unexpected Departure From the Original Film

Inside Out 2 breaks away from the original animated film in one major way.

While The Walt Disney Company has a lot on its plate this summer in terms of entertainment, few projects are as exciting or as highly anticipated as Inside Out 2. Officially releasing on June 14, 2024, Inside Out 2 is the direct sequel to the original and iconic 2015 film, which allowed audiences to watch as Riley, the franchise’s main character, grew up and dealt with her emotions.

In the original film, Riley dealt with several key emotions, ranging from joy and anger to fear and disgust. However, in Inside Out 2, Riley is going through puberty, meaning that several new emotions have been thrown into the mix. Inside Out 2 features a star-studded cast, with Maya Hawke, Paul Walter Hauser, Ayo Edebiri, and Adèle Exarchopoulos all playing new emotions like anxiety and embarrassment.

This list of new emotions will join the now-iconic cast featured in the first film, with Amy Poehler reprising her role as Joy, Phyllis Smith returning as Sadness, and Lewis Black returning for Anger.

However, Inside Out 2 breaks away from the original film in another major, somewhat unexpected way.

According to multiple sources, including The Hollywood Handle, the final runtime for Inside Out 2 has been confirmed to be one hour and 36 minutes long. This makes the sequel exactly one minute longer than the original film.

Pixar’s ‘INSIDE OUT 2’ final runtime is of 1 hour & 36 minutes. 1 minute longer than the first film.

While Disney has revealed the general plot of Inside Out 2, fans are eagerly awaiting to experience it themselves later this summer. This runtime announcement provides some very interesting information about this upcoming film. While a single minute is hardly enough room for Disney to do anything drastic, it is incredibly interesting and exciting to know that fans will have a little more time to spend in this world.

Not every Pixar sequel is longer than the original, with films like Finding Dory (2016) being three minutes shorter than Finding Nemo (2004) and Cars 2 (2011) being nearly 10 minutes shorter than the original Cars (2006).

