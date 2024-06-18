Disneyland Guest Demands Lifetime Free Tickets After Table Fell on Top of Her

A Disneyland Resort guest demanded compensation after a large table collapsed on her while eating. The distressed victim shared a video on social media following the incident.

This is hardly the first collapse at Disneyland Park in the last year. In November, a rusted light pole fell on top of two guests on Main Street, U.S.A. One victim was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. Disneyland Resort promised to secure metal structures to prevent future injuries.

Months later, in April 2024, a speaker fell into a walkway at Disneyland Park. Luckily, none of the hundreds of guests in the immediate vicinity were injured.

Last week, TikTok user @_mkaydee alleged that a large table fell on her while eating at Disneyland Park. She shared this video, quipping that her “prayers were answered” because The Walt Disney Company owed compensation for the incident:

The video didn’t show the incident but the aftermath. A man picked up the broken table pieces while waiting for further assistance.

The Disney Park guest didn’t state if she was injured but demanded lifetime Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort tickets: “Disney needs to call me ASAP! I need a lifetime pass for both [Florida] and [California] locations for the whole family!”

“God has favorites, just glad my family got added to the list,” she added in the comments section.

Disney Parks fans encouraged the guests, sharing their stories about compensation from the corporation after unfortunate incidents.

“A cast member closed my hand inside of a gate when I was [eight] and they sent me two free tickets for my [birthday],” @melecule recalled.

“They’re honestly really good with customer service,” @stacyyines echoed. “If you email them and let them know how your injury impacted your trip they’ll send you new tickets for another day.”

Others said the guest shouldn’t hold out hope.

“Our ceiling came down in the middle of the day at Port Orleans French Quarter and they did nothing and they moved us to a pool view,” @marisolmtz023 wrote. “I will NEVER STAY THERE AGAIN!!!”

“I broke my kneecap at Disneyland, and I got nothing,” said @iwannacrashmycar.

Speak with Guest Services if something negatively impacts your day at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney. Remember to be kind, patient, and understanding with Disney cast members; they do their best to help make your day magical.

Have you witnessed any accidents at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.