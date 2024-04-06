Large Structure Collapses on Guest Walkway in Disneyland, Injuries Unconfirmed

A large structure collapsed at Disneyland.

Guests narrowly avoided the collapse of a large structure inside the original Disneyland Resort, with reports of the accident spreading online.

While The Walt Disney Company owns and operates numerous theme parks all across the world, few are as popular or as beloved as Disneyland in Anaheim, California. First opening in 1955, Disneyland has become one of the world’s most cherished theme parks, featuring a wide range of classic attractions as well as state-of-the-art rides and experiences that guests travel thousands of miles to enjoy. Disneyland’s newest additions can be found inside both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, with rides like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway captivating the imaginations of guests, both young and old. Plenty of new and exciting additions are on the way, like Disneyland’s upcoming Avatar expansion.

However, this excitement and magic was thwarted by a potentially dangerous incident that occurred inside Disneyland Park recently.

Reports of a large speaker system collapsing emerged late Friday evening, with several images and first-hand accounts being shared on social media. Twitter user @MousePlanet shared an image showing several Disneyland cast members working on handling the issue as hundreds of guests walked by.

Cast members are working to remove a speaker tower which fell over a railing along Matterhorn Way near Sleeping Beauty Castle @Disneyland It does not appear there were any injuries. pic.twitter.com/lxrZ8wtoaw — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 6, 2024

Another guest, Twitter user @LMGVids, shared an image revealing the exact location of the speaker. A small metal fence blocked the speaker from making contact with the actual pedestrian walkway, but the speaker still could’ve hit a guest walking near it.

Oh boy, another speaker fell at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/qtCDUOFXQW — LMG Vids (@LMGVids) April 6, 2024

At the time of publication, no injuries were reported. Disneyland cast members acted quickly, ensuring everyone remained safe and that there was no further damage to the Disneyland Resort. Cast members blocked off the area to guests, which was to the right of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Only minor damage to the surrounding fence area was sustained.

