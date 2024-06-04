Disneyland Shuts Down Attraction Two Months Early Following Big Bombshell

A popular location has closed following widespread rumors.

Following rumors, the Disneyland Resort has confirmed the closure of Club Pixar. As of June 4, 2024, the official page for the experience lists it as being “Closed.”

The Disneyland Resort is home to a wide range of rides and attractions, some of which are considered to be some of the most iconic and famous in the world. Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and the Incredicoaster are all beloved attractions, attracting millions of guests each year.

However, Disneyland is also home to other, less intense experiences, with Club Pixar being an excellent place for families to visit. Club Pixar offers guests a variety of activities, including games and live entertainment, all based on Disney Pixar brands and franchises.

Disneyland describes Club Pixar as follows:

At the Hollywood Backlot, feel the magic of Pixar come to life with music, dancing and more at this high-energy party inspired by the amazing stories from Pixar Animation Studios. Each day during Pixar Fest, The Hollywood Backlot offers photo opportunities and nearby face painting. During the evening, Club Pixar comes alive with an interactive DJ dance party, live performances, Pixar-themed versions of games like cornhole and tic tac toe, photo opportunities, themed food, specially crafted beverages and even a fun “drive-in” theatre showcasing some of your favorite Pixar Shorts. All this and more will take the celebration to infinity and beyond!

Club Pixar is located in Disney California Adventure and was expected to last the length of Pixar Fest, a unique, limited-time event held at Disneyland. Pixar Fest ends on August 4, but Club Pixar closed down on June 2.

The Orange County Register confirmed Club Pixar’s closure, which comes after cast members unionized earlier this year.

While not confirmed, it’s speculated that Club Pixar was cut due to the recent unionization of Disneyland cast members. Disney park employees are referred to as cast members, and multiple reports earlier this year indicated California workers are gearing up to unionize.

In May, a vote passed with a group of Disneyland performers, known as Magic United, officially unionizing. The group of workers comprises roughly 1,700 employees, ranging from parade performers to park character actors.

Stay tuned here for all future Disneyland news updates.