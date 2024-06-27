Disneyland Ride Halted Indefinitely, Emergency Response Initiated

The Disneyland Railroad came to a screeching halt on Wednesday as emergency responders rushed to the scene. Guests on board the Disneyland Resort attraction shared their experience on social media.

Walt Disney loved locomotives and knew he wanted a steam train to border Disneyland Park. Imagineers kept the tradition at Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Shanghai Disney Resort is the only Disney park without a steam train.

The Disneyland Railroad has changed throughout the years, getting rerouted for Disneyland Park expansions, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Still, it’s one of the Southern California Disney parks’ most unique offerings, serving as an attraction, guided tour, and a transportation system. The steam train stops at Main Street, U.S.A., New Orleans Square, Mickey’s Toontown, and Tomorrowland.

Redditor u/Computer_Nerd23 was riding the Disneyland Railroad on Wednesday when it stopped suddenly after leaving New Orleans Square. The Disney Park guest turned to social media for answers about the concerning incident.

“We were riding on the railroad and they had to stop the train due to an unexpected situation as they said,” they wrote. “You can hear sirens and they were saying on the radios that the area was clear.”

Other Disney Parks guests and cast members offered context.

“I heard there was something that unexpectedly triggered an alarm,” said u/warriormango1. “Sirens were going off and stuff because said alarm was tripped. They walked the area and determined the area was clear.”

“I’ve heard Blue Bayou kitchen alarms somewhat regularly trigger alarms in [New Orleans Square],” u/RunsUpTheSlide added. “At least they did for a few years. Pirates has been evacuated due to them.”

One Disney Parks fan pointed out that since the Disneyland Railroad traverses the entire theme park, it’s impossible to identify precisely what triggered the breakdown.

Related: Confirmed: Disney Axing Classic Space Mountain, Bold New IP Plan Announced

“The Disneyland Railroad is the one attraction in the Park most affected by other attractions in the Park,” u/pquade explained. “It passes by so many different areas of the Park evacs or fire alarms anywhere along the route can bring it to a halt for a lot of different reasons. It doesn’t even need to be a reason which is apparent in the on-stage areas of the Park.”

u/OutrageousRelief3405 added that it also could’ve been a “medical emergency.”

Disneyland Resort didn’t publicly state the reason behind Wednesday’s closure of the Disneyland Railroad. The attraction was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you ever been on a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attraction when it stopped suddenly? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.