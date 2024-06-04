Disneyland Changes How Guests Enter Theme Parks, Begins $4.8 Million Teardown

Disneyland has implemented some new changes that will affect the way guests enter and exit the theme parks.

The Disneyland Resort is home to two distinct theme park experiences: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. The original Disneyland Park has been in operation since 1955, offering guests the chance to enjoy some of the world’s most cherished and beloved rides and attractions.

Over the last several decades, rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Matterhorn Bobsleds have all become synonymous with The Walt Disney Company and the theme park industry as a whole. Other attractions like Indiana Jones Adventure and the Incredicoaster blend fun storytelling elements with exhilarating on-ride experiences.

However, despite a large amount of history being present at Disneyland, the resort is continuously changing and evolving, with a major development recently taking shape right in front of guests.

Guests visiting Disneyland will now notice that the test turnstiles have been removed from the entrance to Disney California Adventure. This was confirmed in a recent tweet, which is linked below.

The test turnstiles for Disneyland Resort’s new incoming $4.8 million dollar turnstile renovation have been removed from the gates at Disney California Adventure Park. The installation on the permanent ones will begin at DCA first later in the year.

These new turnstiles were originally set up as a test, with the theme park planning a massive $4.8 million turnstile renovation. The installation of the new permanent turnstiles is set to begin later this year, though exact details are unknown at this time.

A wide range of other new experiences are currently in production for the Disneyland Resort, with CEO Bob Iger making some rather exciting announcements over the last few months. In 2023, Disney confirmed a second Avatar-themed land would be built, this time on the West Coast, following the success of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

While specific details regarding this new land remain under wraps, Iger and co. have reiterated just how important James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is to Disney, promising to deliver another immersive and out-of-this-world theme park experience.

Disneyland is also in the middle of a massive renovation of its Haunted Mansion, adding to the exterior portions of the queue and doing some touch-ups inside the mansion itself.

This expansion project began earlier this year, with Disney announcing it would be heavily upgrading the outside portions of the ride’s queue.

Perhaps the most exciting upcoming project is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open later this year at Disneyland Park. This log flume adventure has been in the works for quite some time, with The Walt Disney Company first announcing the ride back in 2020.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaces Disney’s legendary log flume attraction, Splash Mountain, which closed after multiple decades of operation due to the problematic nature of the ride’s source material.

The first version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28 at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, with Disneyland’s version opening at a later, unannounced date.

