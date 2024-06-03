Disney Forfeits Cancelation Policy, No Full Refunds Starting in 2025

If you plan a Disney World vacation in 2025 or later, listen up because Disney’s cancelation policy has become stricter.

Since its opening in 1971, Walt Disney World has seen significant price increases across the board, impacting the overall cost of a vacation for guests. This report examines the trend and its implications.

In 1971, adult admission to Walt Disney World cost $3.50. Today, peak season tickets for Magic Kingdom can reach $184, a staggering 5157.14% increase. This trend extends beyond individual tickets: annual passes, once considered economical options, have also witnessed continuous price hikes.

The cost of a Disney World vacation extends far beyond park admission. Previously “budget” resort hotels, like All-Star Music, Movies, or Sports, which once offered nightly rates around $85, now approach $200. Food and beverage prices consistently rise, and complimentary offerings like Magical Express and free Magic Bands have been discontinued.

The free FastPass system, which allowed guests to avoid long wait times for select attractions, has been replaced by Disney Genie+. This paid service, costing over $30 per person per day during peak seasons, allows access to the Lightning Lane queue for 2-3 attractions. This shift adds another layer of expense to a Disney World visit.

Considering these cumulative increases, families aiming for an economical week at Walt Disney World Resort should budget upwards of $6,000. This includes park tickets, accommodations, food, and some souvenirs, but may not cover character meals, merchandise beyond essentials, or other paid experiences.

The recent opening of 2025 reservations revealed another price increase on theme park tickets.

The base price, once $109, has risen to $119, with overall ticket prices increasing by roughly $5-$10 per day. This contradicts CEO Bob Iger’s previous criticisms of the aggressive pricing strategies under his predecessor. Iger had publicly acknowledged fan frustration with rising ticket prices and emphasized maintaining accessibility as a core Disney value.

As of February 2025, base ticket prices for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom range from $169 to a high of $189 per person per day. This signifies a significant increase compared to February 2024, where the highest price point for Magic Kingdom was $174.

“I always believed that Disney was a brand that needs to be accessible,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said upon his return. “And I think that in our zeal to grow profits, we may have been a little bit too aggressive about some of our pricing. And I think there is a way to continue to grow our business but be smarter about how we price so that we maintain that brand value of accessibility.”

That mindset has seemed to change.

These price hikes can significantly impact families. For example, a family of four could face an additional $50 per day, translating to $200 extra for a four-day park visit. This additional cost could have previously covered snacks, character meals, souvenirs, or other desired activities.

Walt Disney World vacations have become considerably more expensive over the years. While some may argue that pricing strategies ensure park quality and limit overcrowding, others may find the cost increasingly prohibitive. It remains to be seen if future decisions align with CEO Iger’s stated goal of ensuring accessibility to the most magical place on earth.

Now, it has become clear that Disney is continuing to look for other ways to increase profits, including making it harder to cancel unless you have purchased a bundled package, AKA spent more money than just a hotel.

Starting February 27, 2024, guests booking room-only reservations for their 2025 stay will benefit from a slightly more relaxed cancelation policy.

Previously, guests could cancel room-only reservations without penalty up to five days before arrival. Under the revised policy, this window has been extended to eight days, offering some additional flexibility for those finalizing their travel plans.

However, it’s important to note that cancelations made within seven days of arrival (0-7 days) will result in the forfeiture of the deposit, typically equivalent to the cost of a one-night stay.

It’s also important to remember that this revised policy applies only to room-only reservations. Walt Disney World Vacation Packages, which bundle park tickets with your hotel stay, continue to adhere to the existing cancelation policy.

As Disney noted:

“Starting January 1, 2025, the policy is changing a bit. From then on, you’ll need to cancel 8 days before your arrival to get a full refund. If you need to cancel, there are a couple of different methods for cancellation. You can sign into your My Disney Account and go to “My Reservations.” You’ll see your reservation and if your reservation can be canceled online, you’ll see a link for “Cancel Reservation.” If for some reason your reservation isn’t eligible for cancellation online, just reach out to Guest Services, and they’ll take care of everything for you.”

For those considering a vacation package, here’s a quick refresher: you can cancel your entire package for a full refund up to 30 days before arrival. Cancelations made between 2 and 29 days of your trip will incur a $200 cancelation fee, and last-minute cancelations, the day before or the day of arrival, will result in the forfeiture of the entire package cost.

Additionally, changes made to a package that includes a hotel stay will impact the entire package—you can’t cancel just the hotel portion.

Consider travel insurance for added peace of mind, especially if you’re concerned about the possibility of last-minute cancelations. Many travel-based credit cards offer trip cancelation or interruption insurance, or you can purchase it separately. This financial protection can be useful if unforeseen circumstances force you to cancel your trip close to the departure date.

However, a delightful perk has been included in the 2025 Disney World vacation packages: free water park access on the day of arrival! Whether you choose Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach water park, depending on availability, you can kick off your magical vacation with a refreshing splash at no additional cost.

What do you think of this recently changed policy?