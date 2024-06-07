Disney World Guest Exposes Self to Dozens of Children, No Consequences Given

On Thursday, an adult woman exposed herself to hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort guests-including children.

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs make up The Most Magical Place on Earth…but that doesn’t mean the Central Florida Disney parks need to add their own adult “magic.”

Though it’s widely considered the most family-friendly vacation destination worldwide, some unruly guests disregard the experiences of others at Walt Disney World Resort. Ninety-nine percent of Disney Park and Disney Resort guests will have picture-perfect vacations, but a minority’s trips are made more memorable by other guests’ inappropriate behavior.

Last summer, a father lifted his toddler and allowed her to urinate onto the moving “it’s a small world” ride. Guests on the attraction felt the urine-contaminated water splash them, ruining their day at the Disney park.

Months earlier, two families brawled over a photo-op at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park. Hundreds of passing through the Main Street, U.S.A. train station or the turnstiles witnessed the violent altercation that left the sidewalk stained with blood. Both parties were kicked out of and banned from Walt Disney World Resort.

On Thursday, an adult woman staying at the Dolphin hotel disregarded the presence of hundreds of other guests, exposing her nude body to a ferryboat traveling to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Not owned by The Walt Disney Company, the Walt Disney World Swan and Walt Disney World Dolphin hotels are one of the few third-party accommodations on property. They offer a Deluxe Resort experience at the price of a Moderate Disney Resort hotel, with boat and bus transportation to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of guests sat on a docked ferry boat waiting to travel to the Disney parks. A woman in a corner room at the Walt Disney World Dolphin opened the curtains and exposed her nude body for an extended period.

“To the lady standing naked in the window of her corner room at the Dolphin…Thanks for your display to all of the families on the starboard side of the Friendship boat as we docked this morning while you basked in the full sun of a beautiful morning,” Redditor u/freighter79 wrote. “The attention you give to your level of fitness is quite admirable.”

Some Disney Parks fans found the incident hilarious.

“What was the wait time for this attraction?” u/jrodicus100 asked.

“Pixie dust is real!” said u/polycro.

Others slammed the woman for exposing herself to dozens of children.

“There was a teacher arrested for the exact thing earlier this year,” u/BigOleBiscuit wrote.

“What is it about the Dolphin?” u/AdEmbarassed9719 replied. “I remember seeing a window there once with closed curtains, but apparently every light they could find on in there so the couple inside were silhouetted against the window while having some private fun time.”

It’s unclear if the woman faced any consequences for her behavior. Any inappropriate incidents should be reported to Walt Disney World Resort security.

Have you witnessed another guest misbehaving at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Tell Inside the Magic your story in the comments.