Disney World Mysteriously Closing ‘China’ Attraction at Florida Park

One of Disney’s most culturally educational attractions will be closing soon.

There may not be a more exciting Disney park to talk about than EPCOT, which recently underwent a massive, large-scale renovation. For decades, EPCOT had been home to several pavilions, all of which were themed to specific ideas and activities.

However, this all changed in 2023, when EPCOT’s four new lands officially opened to guests. Now, the theme park is split into four distinct areas: World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The actual shape of EPCOT remains the same, but several new rides, areas, stores, and restaurants were built, adding to the park’s magic.

World Showcase is arguably the most popular and attractive piece of EPCOT. It offers guests the chance to explore a variety of bite-sized countries, from France and Italy to Norway and Japan.

Inside the World Showcase, guests will find several attractions, all of which attempt to teach them about a specific country.

Unfortunately, one country will lose its main attraction this summer, leaving a gap in EPCOT’s list of experiences.

It has been confirmed that Reflections of China will temporarily close this summer. According to the official Walt Disney World Resort calendar, Reflections of China will close on June 13.

However, this closure will be quite brief, with the show returning on June 14.

“Watch in wonder as your guide, Tang Dynasty poet Li Bai, takes you on an immersive tour through the sights and sounds of China,” says Disney when describing the attraction. This 12-minute show is presented in Circle-Vision 360, making for an educational and visually stunning experience.

“You’ll float down the Haungpu River to Shanghai and see historic Nanjing Road. Witness the gentle, fluid movements of tai chi and the agile acrobatics of the Peking Opera Company.”

The reason for this closure remains a mystery, but thankfully, if all goes according to plan, guests will not have to go long without Reflections of China.

EPCOT itself is home to a wide range of rides and attractions, some of which have been in operation for decades. Perhaps the most iconic experience at the park is Spaceship Earth, the infamous slow-moving dark ride located inside the massive white ball at the front of the park.

Spaceship Earth takes guests on a journey through time, educating them about world history and the advancement of human communication.

Along with classic rides, EPCOT has also received some significant upgrades in terms of attractions, with many stunning experiences opening in the last few years.

Guests can now enter the world of Moana with Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, an attraction that allows guests to walk through at their own pace. Several exciting water features are present inside this open-air experience, making for a great place to bring younger guests and cool off.

EPCOT is also home to one of Walt Disney World’s best and most thrilling roller coasters, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Cosmic Rewind takes guests on an adventure through space alongside Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as they try to stop a giant bad guy from destroying the universe. The ride is fast, thrilling, and hilarious and features the first reverse launch at Walt Disney World.

Cosmic Rewind is also unique in that it features one of six randomly selected songs to play, making each ride different.

What’s your favorite ride at EPCOT?