Disney Guest Defecates in the Middle of Theme Park for Others To Walk In

You expect all kinds of surprises at Disneyland – but this is certainly not one of them.

While Mickey Mouse and friends do everything they can to make Disney theme parks as magical as possible, there’s one thing that even the strongest pixie dust can’t control: the actual guests themselves.

If you take a look back at the most chaotic moments in Disney’s theme parks in recent years, the majority of them are related to the parkgoers who pay to visit on a daily basis.

In the past year alone, we’ve seen incidents as memorable as the male guest who streaked naked on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland (and was subsequently arrested at the Southern California park) in November.

A month prior, another male guest jumped off a bridge into World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort, while in April 2024, a man was arrested at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort after he insulted a young guest with Down Syndrome and was attacked by other members of that guest’s party.

Even more recently at Disney World, guests on Reddit have reported other guests urinating on the monorail – on multiple occasions, if the responses of other guests are accurate.

Now, a separate incident has allegedly recurred at Disneyland Resort. The original Disney theme park resort – home to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park – was the scene of a pretty gross experience for one guest who shared a Reddit post very tellingly titled “Stepped in shit at Disneyland.”

As per user No-Load8374, “Someone quite literally shit on the ground outside of the bathrooms and left it for people to step in. I was a victim.”

A TikTok taken after the incident shows the guest in question shortly after the incident, with a caption that reads: “I just stepped in HUMAN SHIT AT DISNEYLAND. I’M DONE. I cannot do this.”

She also added that a cast member helped to clean her shoe (and that she submitted a Cast Compliment to praise said cast member after her visit).

Horrifying though this may be, this kind of thing isn’t totally unheard of at Disney. As an alleged former cast member responded, “I can tell you I’ve had two instances where someone defecated inside the monorail cabins. It was disgusting. Unfortunately, it just happens sometimes.”

On average, they estimated that while “it’s mostly vomit,” there’s “always that once a month urine or feces cleanup, usually from toddlers, but I can sadly confirm that adults have done it too.” (Having also worked at a Disney park, this writer can attest to the same fact).

Elsewhere at Disneyland, a tragic incident occurred last week. An investigation has been launched after Bonnye Lear, an administrator for Disney’s exclusive Club 33, passed away as a result of a head injury sustained in a golf cart accident backstage at the Southern California theme park.

Disneyland President Ken Potrock later issued a statement via Orange County Register. “We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her,” Potrock said. “At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”

