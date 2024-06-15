Disney Orders ‘The Bear’ Theme Park Attraction Ahead of Season 3

The Jeremy Allen White-led comedy The Bear recently got its own Disney theme park experience, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the wonderfully hectic world of FX’s original series.

This new attraction is only available for a limited time and is being offered at a rather surprising Disney theme park location.

Related: Marvel Is Being Forced to Scrap Troubled MCU Movie as New Information Comes To Light

Few shows have become as popular or universally beloved as The Bear. Originally debuting on June 23, 2022, FX’s The Bear sees Jeremy Allen White portray an aspiring Chicago chef and restaurant owner facing challenges and struggles in one of the world’s most stressful environments: the kitchen.

The show wrapped up its second season last year, with season 3 premiering this June. The Bear has already been renewed for season 4, and it has quickly become one of the most revered new series to release in recent memory.

The appreciation of the show carries over to the Disney parks, where The Bear recently got its own theme park experience.

Due to the show’s popularity, as well as Disney’s ownership and collaboration with Hulu, The Bear can now be experienced inside the Disney theme parks, albeit for a limited time and for select guests.

Disneyland Paris blogger DLP Report recently shared images of the resort’s new quick-service location based on The Bear. This new location is part of Disneyland Paris’ Taste of London food festival.

🍽️ FX & Disney+ “The Bear” is featured at the Taste of London food festival. The event runs until June 16 in Regents Park: pic.twitter.com/HsfgccjIXI — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 14, 2024

Related: Disney World Cutting Decades-Old Free Perk for Guests Starting in 2024

Fans wanting to take part in this experience should plan accordingly, as the Taste of London festival runs through June 16, 2024.

Employees are dressed as they would be in the show, with a limited menu of treats being offered to patrons. The menu includes the following items:

Cheese & Onion Hash Brown – € 8.00

Glazed Pork Belly Skewer – € 8.00

12-Spice Fried Chicken – € 8.00

Beef Cheek Doughnut – € 12.00

Related: Blowing Up the Death Star: ‘Star Wars’ Loses Disney $180 Million

Disneyland Paris is filled with classic Disney rides as well as unique attractions only offered at the European resort. Guests can find iconic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as thrilling and intense roller coasters like Hyperspace Mountain.

One of the most interesting attractions in Disneyland Paris is Crush’s Coaster, an exhilarating roller coaster in the dark. This ride is based on Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo (2003), allowing guests to explore the East Australian Current alongside Crush and his friends.

Will you be watching season 3 of The Bear?