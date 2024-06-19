Disney Brings Back Transportation for Florida Guests Following Extended Inactivity

Water taxis have returned to the Walt Disney World Resort following the service’s extended closure.

High rain levels in Central Florida have allowed Disney Springs to bring back its water taxi service, meaning guests have yet another way to navigate the Orlando resort.

The Sassagoula River Cruise boats provide guests visiting Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s massive outdoor shopping and dining center, a way to get to and from select resort hotels. The service closed in April of 2024 due to dry weather, with water levels significantly decreasing.

The service was temporarily replaced by extra bus transportation, with the Sassagoula River Cruise boats remaining docked for over a month. However, as of June 19, 2024, the Sassagoula River Cruise boats are back up and running for guests visiting Disney Springs.

Guests are now able to take advantage of these boats once again, which travel between Disney Springs and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, Saratoga Springs Resort, and Disney’s Old Key West Resort.

Disney Springs houses a wide range of shops and restaurants for guests to enjoy, featuring some of the world’s most iconic brands, such as LEGO, Harley Davidson, Anthropologie, Coca-Cola, Coach, and Fabletics.

Due to Disney Springs’ newest experience, “Disney Dreams That Soar,” the Sassagoula River Cruise boats will have their final departure at 8 p.m. This new show is the first nighttime spectacular created for Disney Springs and has received positive reviews from guests following the show’s debut earlier this year.

Disney Springs closes at 11 p.m. every night, with Disney’s bus service being offered until 12:30 a.m.

Due to the sheer size of the resort, Guests can navigate Walt Disney World in a variety of different ways. Perhaps the resort’s most iconic mode of transportation is Disney’s Monorail. This “futuristic” high-speed train takes guests to and from some of the most exciting locations in Walt Disney World, like Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Guests can also get to and from resort hotels like Disney’s Contemporary and Polynesian Village. They can also take advantage of Disney World’s bus service, which has stops at all hotels, all four theme parks, Disney Springs, and Disney World’s two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

In other news, Disney World is preparing to open its newest attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This brand-new log flume ride opens in Magic Kingdom on June 28, 2024, with a second version currently being constructed for Disneyland on the West Coast.

Will you be visiting Disney Springs soon?