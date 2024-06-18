Longtime Voice Actress for Marge Simpson, Nancy MacKenzie, Passes Away

Nancy MacKenzie, a Latin American actress known for voicing Marge Simpson on The Simpsons, passed away at the age of 81.

The news of MacKenzie’s passing was confirmed by fellow Simpsons costar Humberto Vélez, who provides the voice of Homer. MacKenzie provided the Latin dubbing for the iconic character for many years.

Per BBC, MacKenzie provided the voice of Marge for 15 seasons of The Simpsons before being replaced by actress Marina Huerta. The cause of the late actress’ death is unknown at this time.

MacKenzie grew up in Lima, Peru, and began her decades-long acting career at the age of 19.

The Simpsons is currently entering its 35th season on air, making it the longest-running animated series, sitcom, and scripted primetime series in American television history. With over 750 episodes, The Simpsons has become one of the most celebrated and popular TV shows of all time.

This popularity increased significantly following Disney’s massive, multi-billion dollar purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019. With its new Mouse-shaped owner, The Simpsons became even more merchandisable and marketable, with the series eventually landing on Disney’s in-house streaming platform Disney+.

MacKenzie also voiced other iconic animated characters throughout her career, like Daphne in Scooby Do and Sailor Halaxia in Sailor Moon.

Several of MacKenzie’s Simspons co-stars, like Paty Acevedo, who voices Lisa on the show, shared messages in response to MacKenzie’s passing.

“It is with deep sorrow that we, the Simpsons daughters, announce the passing of our beloved mother, Marge Simpson,” said Acevedo. “Rest in peace, we will never forget you.”

MacKenzie also acted and starred in a variety of Mexican soap operas and provided the voice of many actresses, ranging from Diane Keaton and Sigourney Weaver to Judi Dench and Bette Midler.

Recent episodes of The Simpsons have shocked viewers, with a longtime character departing from the show during the recent season 35 episode “Cremains Of The Day.”

Since its debut, The Simpsons has dominated the streaming charts on Disney+, consistently ranking as one, if not the most popular series on the platform. Per The Wrap, The Simpsons is a heavy-hitter, reaching millions of viewers and countless hours streamed worldwide according to data collected in 2023.

Disney’s ownership of The Simpsons has yet to translate into its theme park division, with the Universal Studios fleet of theme parks still featuring multiple rides and attractions based on the neon-yellow family. However, it’s long been rumored that Disney will bring The Simpsons into its own theme parks in some way or another.

