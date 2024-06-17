‘Stranger Things’ Production Suspended: Set Demolition Initiated

It’s the end of Hawkins.

Debuting on Netflix in 2016, the brainchild of the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross), Stranger Things has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its unique blend of science fiction, horror, and 1980s nostalgia.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series follows a group of endearing and relatable young characters – Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven (played by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown respectively) – as they navigate the complexities of adolescence amidst a backdrop of extraordinary events.

The initial discovery of a terrifying secret involving government experiments, a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down, and a powerful telekinetic girl named Eleven, propelled the show into pop-culture superstardom. Stranger Things‘ success is no mere fluke.

It masterfully blends nostalgia-inducing references to 80s classics with a compelling narrative that explores universal themes of friendship, courage, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of the unknown.

Season 4: A Recap and Glimpses of What’s to Come

Season 4 picks up six months after the harrowing events at Starcourt Mall. Our beloved group of friends finds themselves scattered. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) relocates to California with her sons Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp), seeking refuge from the persistent supernatural threats plaguing Hawkins. Eleven, struggling to adjust to a normal life without her powers, joins them.

Meanwhile, back in Hawkins, the dynamics of teenage life take center stage. Mike, Dustin, and Lucas navigate the awkward social hierarchies of high school, with Lucas joining the “cool kids'” basketball team and Mike clinging to a long-distance relationship with Eleven.

However, a chilling new horror disrupts their adolescent normalcy. Teenagers begin mysteriously dying, their bodies contorted and seemingly drained of life. As the body count rises, Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour), presumed dead in Hawkins, finds himself a prisoner in a brutal Russian labor camp far from home.

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), still grappling with the trauma of Billy’s (Dacre Montgomery) death in the previous season, becomes a target of this new terror. Plagued by terrifying visions and a haunting grandfather clock, Max is drawn towards Vecna, a malevolent entity residing within the Upside Down. This entity preys on his victims’ darkest fears and traumas before gruesomely killing them.

Eleven, sensing something wrong with Max from afar, attempts to regain her powers to help her friend. She reaches out to Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), the scientist who experimented on her at Hawkins Lab. Meanwhile, Joyce, with the help of conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), receives a cryptic package from Russia hinting at Hopper’s survival.

Season 5: Unveiling the Mysteries

While plot details for season 5 remain tightly under wraps, some intriguing clues have emerged. To account for the significant delay between seasons 4 and 5, a time jump will occur at the beginning of the new season. Additionally, a later time jump within the season itself is hinted at by the casting of Linda Hamilton as an older version of Eleven.

Will Byers appears to be a central focus this season, a logical direction considering his connection to Vecna. Currently, filming is scheduled to conclude by January 2025, with Millie Bobby Brown wrapping her part in December 2024. Given this timeline, a late 2025 or early 2026 release is anticipated by Forbes, though this may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

The SAG-AFTRA strike and subsequent filming suspension have unfortunately pushed back the release date from the originally hoped-for 2024 timeframe. Additionally, scheduling conflicts with actors have necessitated the postponement of some filming, potentially leading to further delays.

Despite these setbacks, anticipation for the final chapter of Stranger Things remains high. Fans eagerly await the resolution of the ongoing battle between the residents of Hawkins and the terrifying forces emanating from the Upside Down.

While filming issues continue to persist, it does seem promising that some scenes and iconic locations have wrapped forever.

Hawkins High School played a pivotal role throughout the series, especially during season 4. Now it has been reported that all filming at Hawkins High has wrapped and that the school is actually going to be demolished since there is no longer a need for it.

Relay shared a photo of the school and more information, stating, “The “Hawkins High School” building is now being torn down 🥲 Stranger Things will never film there again…”

The “Hawkins High School” building is now being torn down 🥲 Stranger Things will never film there again… pic.twitter.com/1JCpLLPq9t — Relay (@RelayTS) June 15, 2024

While it is sad to see the building go, it is good news to see that production has cleared all of the scenes needed at Hawkins High.

What do you think will end up happening in the final season of Stranger Things?